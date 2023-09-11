Ravens Fans Call for Jonathan Taylor Trade After J.K. Dobbins Injury

The Baltimore Ravens had a bittersweet Week 1. They got the win over the Houston Texans, even without Mark Andrews. However, they lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the season after he suffered a torn Achilles in the opener.

Ravens teammates and John Harbaugh were heartbroken following the game, and the running back position could use a jolt, although the Gus Edwards and Justice Hill duo proved to be decent enough.

As a result, Ravens fans immediately took to social media to pound the table for a trade for Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had been discussing a new deal or a trade all offseason, and as a result, he was placed on the PUP list as neither side could agree to move on from him.

Ravens Fans Want a Jonathan Taylor Trade

The Colts couldn’t find a capable trade suitor for Taylor before the deadline to put him on the PUP, although there were teams interested. But, all reports state that the Colts asking price was more than what the other teams wanted to pay.

Still, the Ravens losing Dobbins for the year, and his contract being up at the end of the season, circulated the Taylor-Ravens rumors after the game.

Jonathan Taylor you are a Raven. — GUCCE🐦‍⬛🎨 (@LJSZN) September 10, 2023

Jonathan Taylor you are a Raven — ⚡️Garrett Ferguson⚡️ (@GarrettSprints) September 10, 2023

Do the Ravens go for Jonathan Taylor or stick with Gus, Hill and Mitchell? — RC (@Chojnation) September 10, 2023

Should we trade for Jonathan Taylor? — LAMARMVP (@ravensfan52208) September 11, 2023

2nd round pick for Jonathan Taylor (with an extension). Let’s get the deal done. @JimIrsay @Colts @Ravens — Ravens Realest 🐦‍⬛ (@Ravens_Realest) September 11, 2023

Former NFL and USFL quarterback Kyle Sloter also joined in on the discussions, writing “Wonder if Jonathan Taylor to the #Ravens makes sense? Wouldn’t be surprised to see him end up there.”

There’s certainly a conversation to be had on both ends and Jeremy Brener of Ravens Country wrote on the possibility after the game:

Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and he is seeking a trade after failing to reach a contract extension with the team. Perhaps the Ravens could be interested to fill a void in the backfield.

It would cost a decent amount, and reports have stated that the Colts wanted Christian Watson from the Green Bay Packers, and they wanted Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Talks Expected to Resume

On the first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that trade talks for Taylor would presumably resume sometime soon:

That question mark will continue at least through the next four games and possibly beyond as starting running back Jonathan Taylor will remain on the PUP list at least through the Colts’ Week 4 game against the Rams. After that? The list of potential options and scenarios is lengthy. And as sources explained, all options are now on the table. Sources say Taylor is healthy and likely would be able to pass a physical today if one was required. That indicates he would be able to come off the PUP list as soon as is allowed.

Failed trade talks led to Taylor landing on the PUP list, which closed the door to him being able to return to play until Week 5.

So, Taylor is healthy, and trade calls should begin to circulate once again, even more so as we get closer to Taylor being activated off the PUP list.

Nonetheless, it certainly makes sense, and it will be an interesting few weeks on the Jonathan Taylor trade front. And, an offense consisting of Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jonathan Taylor would be incredible to watch.

The Ravens host the Colts on September 24.