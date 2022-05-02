Proposed Trade Could See Ravens Add Starting WR, CB From Giants

The Baltimore Ravens are likely looking to upgrade their wide receiving corps after sending Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in a draft-night blockbuster that even earned an emotional reaction from star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown’s departure leaves a gaping hole in Baltimore’s wide receiver room, as no currently-rostered wideouts have recorded more than 600 yards in a single season. While 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman is expected to make a sophomore leap after an injury-stunted rookie season, he and the rest of the Ravens’ receivers remain unproven as full-time starters.

The Ravens are also somewhat thin at cornerback behind All-Pros Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, both of whom are recovering from significant injuries. 2021 third-rounder Brandon Stephens spent most of his rookie year playing safety while Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Chris Westry all left in free agency.

Enter the New York Giants, who have been looking to trade cornerback James Bradberry, per reports from Fansided’s Matt Verderame and The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. With Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard already on their roster, the Giants also may be looking to deal one of their extra wide receivers.

That’s not likely to be 2021 first-rounder Kadarious Toney, despite rumblings in April that the Giants were shopping the speedy playmaker. Drafting wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson out of Kentucky in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft only intensified those rumors, forcing general manager Joe Schoen to confirm that the team is “not shopping Kadarius Toney” on April 29, per Duggan.

To the obvious question about Kadarius Toney's future after taking a slot receiver in the second round, Joe Schoen said there's no impact. When asked if he's shut the door on trying to trade Toney, Schoen let out an exasperated laugh and said, "We're not shopping Kadarius Toney." — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 30, 2022

Giants Writer Proposes Trade With Ravens

Instead, Art Stapleton of USA Today suggested that the Giants send Bradberry and fourth-year wideout Darius Slayton to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark.

I've been kicking around possible #Giants trade: Bradberry, Slayton to Ravens for S Chuck Clark and a swap of 2023 mid-round picks. Might have to eat some of Bradberry $. Gives Ravens insurance for Marcus Peters ACL. Slayton helps with loss of Hollywood.

Cap $ needs massaging. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 2, 2022

After drafting Notre Dame standout Kyle Hamilton in the first round of last week’s draft, the Ravens suddenly have a logjam at safety with Clark and recent addition Marcus Williams already on the roster.

There’s no chance the Ravens would deal Williams, their marquee free agent signing of this offseason, but Jeff Zrebiec thinks Baltimore “would absolutely deal [Clark] if they got a suitable offer.”

Sending the veteran safety to New York would reunite him with Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who was fired by the Ravens in January. Clark wore the green dot as Baltimore’s defensive playcaller under Martindale for the past three seasons, emerging as a key leader of the Ravens defense with his excellent instincts and football I.Q. that have made him one of the league’s most underrated safeties. With Martindale installing his defense in New York, he may want to have a trusted veteran to lead his defense on the field as he implements his blitz-heavy scheme.

Ravens Could Grab Multiple Starters in Deal

In that case, getting Slayton and Bradberry as a return in such a deal might be enough for Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta to make a deal. Bradberry is a proven starting cornerback in the NFL, with 91 starts over his first six seasons, while Slayton collected more than 700 yards in each of his first two seasons before the arrival of Toney and Golladay limited his opportunities in 2021.

Per OverTheCap, the respective salary cap costs of Clark and Slayton could roughly offset, depending on the timing of the deal, leaving Bradberry’s $21.8 million 2022 cap hit as the remaining obstacle to a deal. Part of the reason the Giants want to trade Bradberry is to free up cap space, so they’re unlikely to take on most of his deal, while the Ravens currently can’t afford to take on his contract.

But with plenty of time before the start of the 2022 season, both teams could make moves to accommodate more of Bradberry’s cap hit and facilitate a trade.