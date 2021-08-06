Ravens’ Veteran Cornerback Injured in Camp

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered a low ankle sprain in training camp today, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Zrebiec first reported that Smith was unable to put weight on his right leg and had to be carted off of the practice field.

Smith has struggled with a variety of injuries throughout his ten-year career, but when healthy, his physical play at corner can frustrate some of the best receivers in the NFL. The Colorado product won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2012, making a key stop on the goal line against the San Francisco 49ers.

Though the arrival of Marcus Peters in 2019 has limited Smith’s playing time in recent years, the Ravens still value his versatility and leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

Injuries Shake up Ravens Roster

Smith is the latest Raven to be injured in training camp, along with wideouts Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, and Rashod Bateman, guard Kevin Zeitler, and safeties DeShon Elliott and Nigel Warrior, per Zrebiec.

The Ravens’ offense in particular has been hit hard by the injury bug, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Nick Boyle still recovering from injuries they suffered last season. The offense had already been practicing without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated from the COVID-19 list today after missing the first two weeks of training camp.

While Smith is not expected to miss significant time, his injury is a reminder of the importance of quality depth in the NFL, especially at the cornerback position. The highly-ranked Ravens secondary was ravaged by injuries last season, leading them to invest heavily in their defensive back corps this offseason.

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are projected to be the team’s starting outside cornerbacks, with Tavon Young likely starting in the slot. Competing for playing time and roster spots behind them will be Shaun Wade, Anthony Averett, Brandon Stephens, Chris Westry, Iman Marshall, Davontae Harris and Khalil Dorsey.

Westry, a 6-foot-4 corner out of Kentucky, has made the most of his opportunities in camp thus far, consistently making plays on the ball. He broke up multiple passes in practice today, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, showing a lot of promise with his coverage skills on the outside.

Houston Participates in First Practice

Recent signing Justin Houston made his first appearance in a Ravens uniform today at training camp. The Ravens posted pictures of the veteran linebacker on social media, as he hopes to bring Baltimore’s pass rush to the next level this season.

Wearing no. 48, vacated by Patrick Queen‘s switch to no. 6, Houston participated in individual drills alongside the rest of the Ravens edge rushers. The former Chief and Colt has refined his technique over his 10-year career, with 97.5 career sacks as proof.

The Ravens hope Houston can be the missing piece to the Ravens’ pass rush, especially after the loss of Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. He also brings significant value with his ability to mentor the Ravens’ young edge rushers, especially rookies Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes.

His addition could take the Ravens’ defense over the top in the team’s quest for a Super Bowl berth.