Lamar Jackson Reveals New Nickname for Ravens 1st-Rounder Zay Flowers

The Baltimore Ravens were one of many teams that took the practice field for the first time to officially begin their 2023 training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. According to reports from media correspondents in attendance, it was a good day for the offense and one play that stood out in particular was rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The first-rounder was so impressive with his work on the field that his MVP-winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson, decided that he has already earned a new nickname.

Zay was already somewhat of a nickname given that his full first name Xavien but after showing off his impressive change of direction skills, speed, and elusiveness in individual and full team drills, he will be called ‘Joystick’ from here on out said Jackson.

“His new name is Joystick because how he be moving out there so swift and making stuff happen,” Jackson said. “We’re going to call him Joystick not Zay.”

There is a clip of Flowers from Wednesday’s practice absolutely cooking the cornerback that was covering him on a highlight play in which the ball went to veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. but his ability to create separation was on full display nonetheless.

Zay Flowers COOKS on his route here and Odell Beckham Jr. makes a great catch pic.twitter.com/FFt8hWlIcn — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) July 26, 2023

There was reportedly another play from team drills in which “He put a juke on linebacker Roquan Smith that drew some shouts from fans.”

The former Boston College standout made a name for himself at the collegiate level by displaying electrifying playmaking ability that included making big plays all over and at every level of the field. In his final season for the Eagles, he recorded career highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,077), and receiving touchdowns (12) in 12 games per Sports Reference.

October Showers Bring Zay Flowers 🌸#ForBoston🦅 pic.twitter.com/omJzwvXyTN — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 1, 2022

Flowers can threaten vertically, stop on a dime and accelerate to full speed in whatever direction he wants. He specializes in making multiple defenders miss both at and behind the line of scrimmage but especially in open space on any given play once he has the ball in his hands.

Flowers Already Possesses Veteran Mentality and Refinement

Jackson isn’t the only member of the team and coaching staff that has been impressed with how the rookie wideout has performed and conducted himself on and off the field thus far.

Head coach John Harbaugh, three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey and veteran right tackle Morgan Moses have all praised him for his high level of maturity, professionalism, and performance in recent press conferences since training camp got underway.

Coach Harbaugh on Zay Flowers following Day 1 of Training Camp: pic.twitter.com/kwBfjy0SSf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 26, 2023

“Just (been) nothing but impressed with everything he’s done,” Harbaugh said. “You get the feel like he’s not a rookie. You get the feel he’s a veteran. He just seems really mature. I think what he’s been through in his life as a player and as a person.”

Humphrey has seen and gone up against his fair share of stud rookie receivers as he prepares to embark on his seventh season. While most of them possessed plenty of talent, they often tend to be raw in terms of their route running and other nuances of playing the position. He praised Flowers for being much more refined in his technique than the average first-year pro at his position.

“He pretty polished,” Humphrey said. “He definitely has that South Florida route running, breaking, cutting that Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Juedy (have). He has that X-factor that a lot of those South Florida guys have… I think the sky is the limit for our receiver core.”

Moses went as far as to call the rookie “unbelievable” on Tuesday before he even had his first training camp practice.

“Just to be able to have him come into minicamp and OTAs [organized team activities] – and he already has that mindset of … If you’ve ever had a chance to sit down and talk to him, he has a mindset that he’s been in the league already for three years,” Moses said. “He’s a sponge, he’s willing to ask questions, (and) he’s willing to soak it up and learn.”

Flowers Listed as Top 10 Candidate to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The 22-year-old has garnered a lot of hype this offseason leading up to training camp and that continued on July 24, 2023, when NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein listed him as the final first-year pro in his Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates article.

“We keep hearing that Lamar Jackson will throw more and run less, but with Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., and Mark Andrews also vying for targets, there may not be enough touches and production for Flowers to turn heads as a rookie of the year candidate unless Jackson falls in love with him as a primary target early on,” he wrote.

While Zierlein is worried about what his role and target share will look like in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system, Flowers can’t wait to be unleashed in whatever role and spot he is needed since he spent lining up at X, Z, and F during the offseason program when he was on the field.

“That’s exactly what I want,” Flowers said during the Lounge Podcast on July 24, 2023. “As long as I’m touching the ball, I feel like I can make a play from anywhere, no matter where it is.”

He said that Monken’s scheme “allows everyone to be able to get the ball” by spreading “everybody out, move pieces around, and get everybody open.”

“I just want to touch the ball,” Flowers said. “I don’t care how – screens, deeps balls, intermediate routes, shallow crosses – it doesn’t matter. As long as I’m touching the ball, I feel confident that I can help the team.”