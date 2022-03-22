Ravens Lose ‘Special-Teams Standout’ to Lions: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have lost a “special-teams standout and situational defensive player” in Chris Board, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, with the fourth-year linebacker signing with the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic confirmed the news, adding that Board “had an offer from Ravens to return, but chooses otherwise.” Now entering his fifth year in the NFL, Board will have a chance to compete for a starting linebacker spot in Detroit, something he never quite had the opportunity for in Baltimore.

Board joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State University in 2018 and made the 53-man roster as a core special teams contributor in his first two seasons. He then saw his role expand in 2020 as a coverage linebacker on passing downs for a total of 264 defensive snaps after playing just 78 in his first two years.

That number went up to 337 in 2021, along with more than 290 special teams snaps for the fourth year, but Board still didn’t earn a starting job in Baltimore with 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen and veteran Josh Bynes playing well together.

The Ravens might have envisioned a bigger role for Board in the future, as they “made an effort to keep him, according to Garafolo, but he would still have had to compete with 2020 third-rounder Malik Harrison for playing time, as well as Bynes or L.J. Fort if they re-sign in Baltimore.

Ravens Will Need to Replace Board

Though Board was not a star player in Baltimore, he still filled an important role on both defense and special teams. The Ravens trusted him to drop into zone coverage in the middle of the field or shadow opposing running backs in passing situations, but it’s unclear who will play that role now.

Really impressive coverage from Chris Board in a tough situation that I'm sure Wink Martindale would prefer to avoid. #Ravens have to be elated with the reps they are getting from this 3rd-year UDFA from North Dakota State. pic.twitter.com/baD3EFmLhX — Tony Lombardi (@RSRLombardi) January 4, 2021

The Ravens certainly hope that Queen has taken enough strides to be a true three-down linebacker leading the middle of Baltimore’s defense, but the depth behind him needs improvement. Only Harrison and 2020 undrafted free agent Kristian Welch are on the roster, so another addition through free agency or the draft is likely there.

Board’s departure is the second major hit to the Ravens’ special teams unit after the retirement of longtime team leader Anthony Levine Sr. in January. Recently re-signed safety Tony Jefferson is likely to step into Levine’s role, but Welch and Harrison already have full-time special teams duties.

The Ravens do have a history of coaxing special teams talent out of late-round draft picks and undrafted rookies, so they should be able to fill Board’s spot. After all, head coach John Harbaugh started his career as a special teams coach for the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid, and has always prioritized solid special teams play during his tenure in Baltimore.

Bobby Wagner Headlines Remaining Free Agents

The Ravens could consider pursuing eight-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner, who was linked with Baltimore immediately upon his release from the Seattle Seahawks, a potential move that excited Patrick Queen and Marlon Humphrey.

Pro Football Focus projected that Wagner would earn a one-year, $8 million contract, something the Ravens can certainly accommodate. Baltimore currently has just under $11 million in cap space after adding safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses on March 15, per OverTheCap, though the the signings of defensive tackle Michael Pierce and fullback Patrick Ricard will likely reduce that number under $8 million. Wagner may be willing to take a lower salary than PFF projected, but the Ravens can also open up almost $10 million of cap room by restructuring the contracts of Marlon Humphrey and Kevin Zeitler.

Though he’s almost 32 years old, Wagner is still an extremely effective three-down linebacker and defensive leader who could also mentor Queen and help the former LSU standout reach a new level in his third NFL season.

But the Ravens could also pursue a reunion with familiar faces in Bynes and Fort, both of whom would come far cheaper than Wagner. Bynes has stated that he is “beyond interested” in re-signing with the Ravens, and Fort is unlikely to attract much interest after suffering a torn ACL during the 2021 preseason. The Ravens could probably sign both for a lower salary combined than Wagner would command on his own, potentially allowing them to retain fellow veteran defenders Calais Campbell and Justin Houston.