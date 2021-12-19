Ravens Make Final Call on QB Lamar Jackson vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Green Bay Packers without Lamar Jackson on December 19, as the star quarterback was unable to recovery from a lower leg injury in time to take the field.

Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun tweeted that Jackson was not on the field warming up before kickoff.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, right, is warming up two hours before kickoff. No sign of Lamar Jackson (ankle), which should seal his fate today. pic.twitter.com/HBKoVPf0gi — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 19, 2021

The Ravens posted their inactives list on Twitter about 90 minutes before kickoff, confirming that Jackson would be out against the Packers.

Jackson suffered a low ankle sprain against the Cleveland Browns on December 12, though ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early on the morning of December 19 that Jackson was actually struggling with a bone bruise. The Ravens projected optimism about Jackson’s availability against the Packers all week, but his absence from practice and the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Johnson indicated that Jackson would be unlikely to start.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make the second start of his career in Jackson’s stead after nearly leading Baltimore to a 18-point comeback victory against the Browns in Week 14.

Jackson is one of several key absences for the Ravens in Week 15, with five players on the COVID-19/Reserve list and four other starters out due to injury.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith joined starting safety Chuck Clark, starting cornerback Chris Westry and starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the COVID-19/Reserve on the morning of December 19, per the Ravens’ Clifton Brown.

Baltimore elevated defensive backs Mazzi Wilkins, Robert Jackson and Tony Jefferson from their practice squad to shore up a secondary that is without all four of its preseason starters. With the Ravens starting rookie Brandon Stephens and 2020 sixth-rounder Geno Stone at safety, Jefferson could be in line for a larger role on defense in his first game since returning to Baltimore on December 13.

The Ravens also deactivated fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, right tackle Patrick Mekari and left guard Ben Powers for their Week 15 matchup with Green Bay, with all four starters suffering various injuries over the last few weeks.