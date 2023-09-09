Ravens Get Huge Week 1 Injury Updates On Offensive Weapons

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for Week 1 of the NFL season with the Houston Texans coming to town. Unfortunately, the Ravens have some injuries to monitor ahead of Sunday’s game.

The good news is that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was able to get off the injury report, and his status is good to go for Sunday as he makes his team debut. On the other hand, the Ravens have a pair of other updates: Marlon Humphrey is out, and tight end Mark Andrews is officially listed as questionable, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Ravens injury report– CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) has been ruled out after not practicing all week. TE Mark Andrews (quad) is questionable after being limited all week. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) had a full practice today and is not listed on the injury report.

It’s no surprise that Humphrey was ruled out as he hasn’t practiced all week. Beckham popped up on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury and was limited, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported.

Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Excited’ for Ravens Debut

After a long wait and not playing since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham is ready to get back on the field. With Lamar Jackson happy after signing his massive contract worth $260 million, having Beckham at his disposal along with rookie Zay Flowers is a terrific boost.

Beckham was let go by the Cleveland Browns but fit right in with the Rams, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. In the playoffs, he had 21 catches for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns before suffering the injury, and he was in line for a big game in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens are hoping Beckham can return to that form, and he admitted he is ‘excited’ to get back on the field, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

“The whole thing feels like a reset for me. There’s been a lot of like déjà vu moments of little things happened. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense — just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don’t know what to expect, but I’m excited.”

Mark Andrews’ Status Remains Cloudy

Having Beckham ready to go is a big bonus, but the status of Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is a big deal. In 2022, he had 73 catches for 847 yards with five touchdowns, which is a down year after totaling 1,361 yards on 107 catches in 2021.

Nonetheless, he is a massive part of the offense, and he mentioned he is taking it one day at a time, per Jamison Hensley.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews on quad injury: “It’s one of those things that’s been a little tricky but I’m feeling better.” Any doubt that you’ll be playing Sunday? “For me, I’m taking it day by day. God willing, I’ll be out there.” pic.twitter.com/X9gy8dp3ab — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 7, 2023

Saturday will be a big day for Andrews’ availability, although there’s a chance Baltimore holds him out, especially since they are massive favorites over the Texans.

If Andrews is unable to go, Isaiah Likely will step in as the starting tight end, and he blossomed last year as a rookie with 373 yards and three scores in 36 catches.