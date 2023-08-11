Ravens Sign Ascending Defensive Lineman to 3-Year Extension

The Baltimore Ravens rewarded one of the young stalwarts on their defensive line on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, when they signed fourth-year pro Broderick Washington to a three-year extension that locks him up through the 2026 season.

We have signed @B_Washington96 to a three-year contract extension❗️ pic.twitter.com/KO7h9CkuNc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 9, 2023

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, his new deal is worth $17.5 million with $10 million total guaranteed. ESPN beat writer Jamison Hensley reported that the extension includes $15.75 million in new money and would max out at $16.5 million if he hits incentives every year of the new deal.

“To see him become the player he’s become, the person, the leader he’s become, then get to get rewarded like that, it’s great for him [and] his family,” Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said on August 10, 2023. “It’s also great as a message. It’s great as a message, in terms of what it takes to be successful in this league.”

Washington was heading into the final year of his rookie deal and was slated to make just $1.01 million in 2023 but now he has the long-term financial security that most players in contract years crave and hope to receive when the season ends before it even begins.

The 2020 fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech is coming off the best season of his career in which he appeared in all 17 games and made 9 starts. Washington either set or tied career highs with 49 total tackles, a sack, 4 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and 6 pass deflections which tied for the third-most on the team according to Pro Football Reference.

Broderick Washington is staying in Baltimore Here he is crushing Joe Flacco (😢) pic.twitter.com/hOhEbQYDiV — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 9, 2023

“I’m happy to be able to be home for the next three years, and I’m glad it’s here,” Washington said in a press conference on August 9, 2023. “I don’t have to go anywhere different; I don’t have to learn a new scheme; I know everything already; I’m comfortable. And I’m just really excited for the opportunity to grow each and every year.”

Washington Has ‘Barely Scratched the Surface’ of His Full Potential

The Ravens have a rich history of extending ascending players on both sides of the ball before they become household names or continue to ascend to the point that they price themselves out of the front office’s price range.

"I barely scratched the surface on what I could really be." Broderick Washington: pic.twitter.com/vQpkGSiQVQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 9, 2023

“I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I could really be,” Washington said. “I just look forward to the opportunity to be able to do that here. I’m just blessed.”

With the departure of six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell this offseason following his release and decision to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, the 26-year-old is part of a group of young interior defensive linemen that the Ravens are counting on to step up. Washington spent a lot of time working to improve his pass rush with that in mind knowing that more opportunities to rush the passer from up the middle would be up for grabs this year.

“Without Calais, there are a lot of pass rush snaps up for grabs, and I’m trying to be one of the guys that’s getting some of them,” he said. “My main focus was just pass rush, over the offseason.”

Ravens Still “Have a Chance” to Sign Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The team hosted three-time Pro Bowl edge defender Jadeveon Clowney for a free-agent visit earlier this week on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and according to CBS Sports NFL Inside Josina Anderson, they offered him a contract that he is “taking some time” to think over.

Harbaugh was asked if the door to bring in the 10th-year veteran is still open on Friday, August 10, 2023, he said “Yes, I think so. I haven’t heard otherwise.”

“We have a chance, and we’re looking at other guys, too, that have visited in the past,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think the door is closed on any of those guys. He had a really good visit.”

The Ravens also brought in two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy a few weeks ago for a visit and he’s still available on the open market. Both players would help provide experienced depth and possess the versatile skillset to back up, rotate with, or start in place of veteran Tyus Bowser who has yet to take the practice field during training camp as he remains on the Non-Football-Injury list.