Ravens Steal QB Back From Jets, Raising Concerns Over Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to their active roster from the New York Jets’ practice squad, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Johnson previously spent the 2016 preseason with the Ravens, but was cut prior to the regular season, per the Ravens’ Garrett Downing.

Johnson’s return to Baltimore is a discouraging sign for star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s availability for the Ravens’ Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson suffered a scary ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns on December 12, with Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley nearly mounting an 18-point second-half comeback in Jackson’s absence.

Though Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism about Jackson playing against the Packers on December 13, Johnson’s signing indicates that Baltimore is preparing to take the field without their star quarterback on December 19.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced the move during a December 15 press conference, telling reporters, “On a sad note, but it’s good for him, Josh Johnson was just poached by the Ravens.”

Saleh appeared disappointed to be losing the veteran quarterback, but expressed his excitement for Johnson’s opportunity in Baltimore.

“He deserves it,” added Saleh, calling Johnson, “One of the elite pros in the league.”