Ravens Urged to Rescue ‘True Ballhawk’ Safety From New York

With DeShon Elliott hitting free agency after a season-ending injury in 2021, the Baltimore Ravens will be looking for a new safety during the offseason, with potential targets in both free agency and the draft.

Though 2021 third-round pick Brandon Stephens made huge strides in his 11 starts in Elliott’s place, the Ravens may want to bring in some competition for the starting job alongside Chuck Clark.

While Patrick Queen has been recruiting Tyrann Mathieu from the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran All-Pro might be too expensive for the cash-strapped Ravens.

Instead, Baltimore could look to rescue 2017 second-round pick Marcus Maye from New York, with Heavy’s Michael Obermuller writing on February 11 that the five-year veteran is not expected to return to the Jets.

The Ravens might then pursue Maye as a cheaper alternative to Mathieu, who could command as much as $15 million per year in free agency.

Though Maye earned $10 million from the Jets on the franchise tag last year, per Spotrac, a down year ended by a torn Achilles in November could make him receptive to a short-term ‘prove-it’ deal for around $7 million per year.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani listed Maye as a priority free agent signing for the Ravens, who surrendered the most passing yards in the NFL in 2021.

“It’s no secret that Marcus Maye wants out of New York, and this offseason it could happen,” wrote Dajani on February 25. “Baltimore needs help in the secondary at cornerback and safety, and signing a true ballhawk like Maye at free safety would immediately improve this defense.”

The Ravens have been willing to take chances on players coming off major injuries in the past – like 2021 signing Ja’Wuan James, who could be an option at right tackle in 2022 – so his Achilles rupture shouldn’t scare off Baltimore’s general manager, Eric DeCosta.

While he wouldn’t be as splashy of a signing as Mathieu, Maye could still bring solid value to a Ravens defense in need of a playmaking safety.