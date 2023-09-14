Ravens Urged to Trade for Ex-Lions Starter After J.K. Dobbins Injury

The Baltimore Ravens have question marks regarding their running back position following the season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins. The trio of Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon, and Gus Edwards could suffice, but the Ravens could always consider making a trade, and fans pounded the table for Jonathan Taylor.

However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has a different idea and mentioned Philadelphia Eagles RB and former Detroit Lions star D’Andre Swift as a trade possibility:

“While Philadelphia might not totally view Swift as expendable, teams would be wise to call about his availability. The Eagles gave up a 2025 fourth-round pick and swapped 2023 seventh-rounders with Detroit to obtain the Georgia product. If they’re not going to use him, they could be interested in recouping draft capital…The Baltimore Ravens should also be interested after losing J.K. Dobbins for the season to a torn Achilles.”

The Eagles acquired Swift in the offseason for a 2025 fifth-rounder and a swap of seventh-rounders in 2023, so it was a small price for the talented 24-year-old.

D’Andre Swift Could Resurrect Career With Ravens

Swift was a second-round pick by the Lions in 2020 after a stellar career at Georgia. In his rookie season, he rushed for 521 yards with eight touchdowns and added another 357 yards and a pair of scores in the receiving game.

However, 2022 was a different story as Dan Campbell went away from Swift and gave the ball to Jamaal Williams. Swift had just 542 yards and five scores despite playing a career-high 14 games.

The Eagles used him sparingly in Week 1. He totaled just one carry for three yards and one catch for no gain in a surprising no-show. However, with Kenneth Gainwell banged up, the Eagles could feed Swift more.

Nonetheless, if Swift does come to Baltimore, it would be the perfect opportunity to turn his career around. He would easily be the most talented back on the active roster and is on an expiring deal, so it would be a perfect audition for both sides.

Will the Ravens Trade for a Running Back?

After the unfortunate injury to Dobbins, John Harbaugh has insisted he is content with the group of running backs they have after they elevated Melvin Gordon from the practice squad. He likes what Gordon brings to the table and spoke highly of the former Pro Bowler (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

“He’s here for a reason and certainly didn’t expect it to be this quick, but that’s why he’s here and that’s why he wanted to stay here. He’s a proven back, so I’m very, very glad that he’s here.”

Still, things could change over the next couple of weeks, and one more injury to the running back room would leave them no choice but to make a move.

Kareem Hunt, the former Cleveland Browns running back who is still a free agent, has been mentioned as a possibility as well.

Gus Edwards had eight carries for 32 yards and Justice Hill had eight carries for nine yards, although he scored a pair of touchdowns. Still, neither back put up very eye-popping yardage numbers against the Houston Texans.

If the running game struggles over the next few weeks for the Ravens, and if the Eagles continue to neglect Swift, a trade could be in the works.