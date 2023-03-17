Ravens to Host Former 2nd-Round Cornerback for Visit: Sources

The Baltimore Ravens have yet to make any moves on the free agency front outside of bringing back several of their own free agents but that could be subject to change soon.

According to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo on March 17, the team will be hosting free agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for a visit.

Rock Ya-Sin is visiting the #Ravens, per sources | @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 17, 2023

Cornerback is one of the team’s top needs this offseason as they could very well need a new starting cornerback opposite of three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey if they don’t bring back veteran Marcus Peters who is also a three-time Pro Bowler himself but is currently a free agent.

Ya-Sin is just 26 years old and played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 after being acquired via trade after being originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 34 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Temple. He started 9 of the 11 games he appeared in last season and recorded 45 total tackles, 7 pass deflections, and a quarterback hit according to Pro Football Reference.

CB Rock Ya-Sin, who’s reportedly visiting Ravens: • 2019 No. 34 draft pick • 26 yrs (6-0, 190) • Played nearly every down before knee injury in WK 13; allowed just one TD • 88% of his NFL snaps on outside • Physical with press-man traits pic.twitter.com/FH5L0E3oYp — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 17, 2023

At 6-foot-0 and 190 pounds with great length, he would be a nice No.2 cornerback to pair with Humphrey and give the Ravens a tandem on the outside that is known for their physicality and excel in press-man coverage.

Given the veteran free agent cornerback market has been somewhat slow to develop and most of the top available players have decided to sign back with their most recent teams, the Ravens could perhaps not have to pay anywhere near a premium price to add Ya-Sin or bring back Peters.

Ravens Among Contenders Interested in Signing 4-time Pro Bowl Pass Catcher

Upgrading the wide receiver position is arguably even more of a glaring need than cornerback for the team this offseason. Injecting an established player with not only veteran experience but big-play potential into what will be a new scheme under first-year offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, is exactly what they need.

The Ravens were among the organizations represented at the private workout of two-time Second Team All-Pro veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, March 10, 2023.

According to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz on Thursday, March 16, 2023, they are also among the growing list of championship-contending teams that are interested in signing him as well.

Add the #Ravens and #Chiefs to the list of teams showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per sources. A couple more potentially as well, while the #Cowboys also remain interested. https://t.co/YPvP3GzWzN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

In his report and case for why adding the Super Bowl-winning receiver makes sense for the Ravens, he pointed out that while they have Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche returning but veterans Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins are free agents.

“Baltimore has been searching for help in the passing game for star quarterback Lamar Jackson over the last few offseasons,” Schultz wrote. “The addition of Beckham would provide experience for a Ravens receiving corps lacking in that department.”

When healthy, Beckham Jr. is one of the most dynamic and explosive offensive weapons in the league and is capable of turning any play into a chunk gain or even a touchdown with the ball in his hands.

The former first-round pick got off to a torrid start to his career where he made three straight Pro Bowls, eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards, and caught 10 or more touchdowns in his first three years in the league from 2014-16 per Pro Football Reference.

OBJ's first TD with the Rams goes for 54 yards! #RamsHouse 📺: #LARvsGB on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/VPUI5PzyMU — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

Injuries have caused him to miss 28 games over the past three seasons which included missing the entire 2022 while he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

In a video of highlights he posted on Twitter, the 30-year-old looked impressive with the way he ran routes, caught the ball, and didn’t look labored or slow when cutting or getting in and out of his breaks, albeit without anyone lined up across from him.

Aiteee mfkeerr dis the deal 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AVtmJG70Ws — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 17, 2023

Per Schultz’s report, the other contending teams interested in acquiring his services include the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys who have linked to and been courting Beckham Jr. since last season when he was still recovering.

Former Ravens Restricted Free Agent Finds New Home

The team opted to tender just one of their six impending restricted free agents ahead of the start of the new league year. While they have re-signed two of the players that became unrestricted free agents in safety Geno Stone and long-snapper Nick Moore, one of the others have found a new team.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, former undrafted free agent interior offensive lineman out of Missouri, Trystan Colon, is signing with the New York Jets.

The #Jets are signing G Trystan Colon, source says. Former undrafted free agent of the #Ravens wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent, so he was free to sign elsewhere. Heads to Florham Park after three years in Baltimore. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2023

In his three years with the team from 2020-2022, he appeared in 20 games and made 4 starts, all of which came at center. He’s capable of playing guard as well which per Garafolo’s report is what he is signing to be with his new team.

Colon follows veteran safety Chuck Clark to New York whose trade to the Jets became official at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. They both will be joining a couple of fellow former Ravens that now play for Gang Green that includes inside linebacker CJ Mosely and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack.

Another former Ravens undrafted free agent that is also heading to AFC East is inside linebacker Chris Board who is signing reportedly signing a two-year deal worth $6.7 million with the New England Patriots per a source according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Patriots are signing LB Chris Board to a two-year deal worth up to $6.7 million, per source. Another special-teams star getting paid in New England. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

Board began his career with the Ravens after going undrafted out of North Dakota State University in 2018. In his first four years in the league, he established himself as one of the best special teams aces and recorded 94 total tackles including 3 for a loss, 7 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a pass deflection in 63 career games per PFR.