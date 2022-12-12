All Pro Defender Believes Ravens Have Best Linebacker Duo in NFL

With their starting quarterback and former unanimous league MVP, Lamar Jackson, out in Week 14 with a knee sprain, the Baltimore Ravens defense knew they were going to have to pull even more weight than usual in a road matchup with AFC North archrival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Inside linebackers, Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen helped lead the charge for the team on that side of the ball. They made plays all over the field, recorded six total tackles, and were responsible for making two of the biggest plays of the game. They each forced a clutch drive-ending turnover in the second quarter and after the game, Smith went on record by proclaiming them the best tandem in the league without a doubt or ‘question’.

“I don’t think that’s a question. I think we are, by far,” Smith said in a postgame interview. “We’re already there but give us a little bit more, we’ll put the whole league on notice.”

The two-time All-Pro was playing in his first Ravens-Steelers game and didn’t waste any time making his presence felt by notching a sack on the first drive of the game that ultimately knocked Steelers’ rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. It was actually Queen who generated the initial pressure on a designed blitz but after Pickett escaped, it was Smith who came crashing in from the second level to finish the play.

He followed that up by cementing his legacy in the rivalry with an interception of veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky where he read his eyes and picked off the pass intended for a tight end then proceeded to return it for 19 yards on an impressive run back. It ended a drive in which the Steelers got just inside the red zone and had momentum after the Ravens’ offense turned the ball over on downs.

Not to be outdone, Queen made an even more impressive play on the ball for an interception on the very next drive. With the Steelers driving again just outside the red zone and threatening to potentially score and take the lead, the third-year pro made a leaping grab to intercept a pass by Trubisky to ensure that the Ravens held onto their 13-7 lead at halftime.

“You can never talk about Pat Queen’s hands again,” head coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference. “Actually, he made that demand in the locker room afterwards. So, that won’t be allowed in the future. Those were great interceptions by him and Roquan.”

Since the Ravens acquired Smith from the Chicago Bears at the midseason trade deadline, Queen, who was already ascending, has been playing at an elite level and the defense as a whole has been among the best units in the league.

Can Ravens Afford to Keep Both of Them?

While the team currently has what Smith believes and what film, analytics and statistics suggest is the best inside linebacker tandem in the league for the remainder of the 2022 regular and postseason, their long-term future together as running mates in the middle of the defense is far less secure and certain.

Since Queen was a first-round pick in 2020 and is in his third season, he still has at least one more season left on his rookie contract and potentially two if the team picks up his fifth-year option this offseason which more than likely will. Smith, however, is currently playing in the final year of his rookie deal after having his fifth-year option exercised by the Bears which means he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Of course, the Ravens would love to have them both as the centerpieces of their defense for years to come. Unfortunately, with several other pending free agents up for new deals after this season, their franchise quarterback most notably, it begs the question of whether they can afford to keep both of them long-term, not if they’d like to because have a pair of playmaking field generals is a no brainer for an organization known for having elite inside linebackers.

The Ravens can only use the franchise tag on one player and if they can’t iron an extension with Jackson before the deadline to apply it, they’ll use it on him to buy them more time to get something worked out. If Smith continues to make the kind of plays he’s been making and is instrumental to a deep playoff run, he could force them to make a tough choice on who to keep for the long haul. His game is so complete and well rounded but Queen is clearly well on his way to reaching that level as well if he’s not already there.

It wouldn’t be surprising at all if general manager Eric DeCosta signs him to an ‘I’ve seen enough, let’s pay this man’ type of deal like he did with Pro Bowler cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019 after acquiring him at the deadline and seeing the way he drastically impacted the defense with his playmaking ability.

He was able to get Peters to sign a reasonably priced deal that didn’t reset the market at his position but all indications from the reports of Smith’s negotiations with the Bears that ultimately broke down, Smith is looking to be paid among the top players at his position.

Based on the average annual salaries of the likes of Fred Warner of the San Fransisco 49ers and Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts who make $19.045 and $19.7 million a year according to Spotrac.com, that’d be a pretty steep asking price for a front office that doesn’t even have their best player locked up.

Marcus Williams Makes Splash in Return to Lineup

Third-year running back J.K. Dobbins wasn’t the only starter that made a glorious return to the lineup after missing multiple games with an injury. Both players were officially activated from injured reserve the day before the game and the Ravens’ prized free agent acquisition from the offseason which they inked to a massive contract worth $70 million continued to prove that he’s worth every penny.

The ball-hawking free safety showed that he didn’t lose any of his range or ball skills during his seven-game hiatus after suffering a dislocated wrist in Week 5 by hauling in the Ravens’ third interception of the game in the third quarter.

It marked the 19th of his career and his fourth as Raven in just his sixth game to give him the team lead back after being tied with cornerback Marlon Humphrey who has recorded three in 13 games. He finished with three total tackles including a pair of solos and recorded a pass breakup as well. His ability to cover a lot of ground, make plays on the ball, and high football IQ make him a great asset to have back in the fold for the final stretch and into the postseason.