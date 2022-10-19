Ravens Can Fix ‘Disaster’ Defense by Trading for 8th-Overall Pick

A funny thing has happened to the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. Defense, long the strength of the franchise, has regressed, while an offense led by Lamar Jackson has become the Ravens’ best way of winning games.

The skewed pattern emerged in 2021 when the Ravens ranked last in the NFL in pass defense and logged just 34 sacks. That trend has continued this year, with Baltimore’s D’ 20th in points allowed and 25th in yards surrendered.

One NFL writer sees a solution ahead of the league’s trade deadline on November 1. It would involve the Ravens giving up a first-round pick in 2023 for a complete linebacker who was drafted eighth overall in 2018.

Transformative LB Worth 1st-Round Pick

Roquan Smith wanted out of the Chicago Bears this offseason, before eventually shunning a trade to stay for one more year. Yet the NFC North franchise is currently 2-4 and in full rebuilding mode with needs all across the roster.

The project being engineered by first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus could use an extra pick in the opening round. That’s where the Ravens can come in, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

He has the Ravens give up their first-round selection next year to acquire Smith now and boost the team’s championship chances for 2022. Knox also identified the fiscal challenges of making a deal like this happen: “The challenge for Baltimore would be financial. Smith is in the final year of his rookie deal and is owed a $9.7 million base salary. The Ravens have just $2.7 million in cap space. If Ravens GM Eric DeCosta can get creative and free up some space, however, this would be a fantastic move for the Ravens.”

Making room for Smith would be worth it because the Ravens haven’t had an inside linebacker with his transformative skills since Ray Lewis was still taking the field. Smith is a complete linebacker, active against the run, adept in coverage and effective on the blitz, the way he was for this sack against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in Week 6:

Roquan Smith simply not messing around 😤#WASvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/GiJOJz6yTr — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022

Still just 25, Smith has his best years ahead of him and the Ravens would be wise to make sure he’s wearing purple during his prime.

Trade Would Help Ravens Defense Where it Needs it Most

The Ravens are still having trouble defending the pass, allowing 6.7 yards per attempt and 11 touchdowns through the air, tied for second most in the league. With his sideline-to-sideline quickness and exceptional instincts, 232-pounder Smith has always been an asset in coverage.

He’s been showcasing his enduring ability to make plays in space at the start of this season, according to Will DeWitt of CHGO Bears, citing numbers from Pro Football Focus:

#Bears Roquan Smith's 19 tackles against the run leads all linebackers (PFF). But wait, there's more. 👀 Roquan Smith also leads all linebackers in coverage, allowing the lowest passer rating when targeted this year (27.4). — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) September 27, 2022

Smith’s skills in coverage aren’t limited to simply playing zone. He didn’t allow a touchdown on 138 snaps playing man coverage last season, per PFF IND Colts.

The Ravens need Smith’s all-round talents to add some bluechip talent to a linebacker corps that’s become ordinary at best in recent years. Smith would immediately become the focal point and on-field signal-caller for coordinator Mike Macdonald’s schemes.

Adding a more accomplished veteran at the heart of the defense would also accelerate the development of Patrick Queen. The third-year pro has been inconsistent since being drafted in the first round in 2020, but there have been signs of improvement recently, per PPF BAL Ravens:

Patrick Queen has an 86.6 PFF grade over the past two weeks. Second best among all LBs 😤 pic.twitter.com/4KcwaLhz9d — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 18, 2022

Pairing Queen and Smith together would give the Ravens the flexibility to mix up their coverage and pressure looks more often. The duo would key a much-needed defensive revival, making giving up a first-round pick and reshuffling cap space small prices to pay for a game-changing trade.