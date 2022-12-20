Ravens Claim Veteran Wide Receiver Following Injury to All-Pro

The Baltimore Ravens made serval roster transactions on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with the most notable being a reunion with an experienced wide receiver that is familiar with their offense in the wake of yet another injury at the position.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the team claimed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers after All-Pro return specialist, Devin Duvernay, left practice earlier in the day with what is feared to be a “significant” foot injury.

#Ravens WR Devin Duvernay left practice today with a foot injury and there is concern it could be significant, per sources. He’s undergoing tests now. Baltimore claimed veteran WR Sammy Watkins off waivers today. pic.twitter.com/xcdC6SHl1E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022

The loss of the dynamic third-year pro for the rest of the year would be a debilitating blow for the Ravens in several facets of the game as he is the team’s starting punt and kick returner, ranks third on the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (407), and is second on the team in total touchdowns (4) as well as scrimmage yard (491).

His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands in a multitude of ways has been a valuable asset for the team when he’s been consistently involved in the offensive game plan as both as a pass catcher.

While he is coming off a rough stretch as a returner and hasn’t eclipsed 50 yards from scrimmage since Week 8, he is still one of the most dangerous all-purpose weapons in the league who is a big-play threat on any given play in two of the three phases of the game.

Watkins is rejoining the Ravens who he played for in 2021 after a nine-game stint with the Packers in which he recorded 206 receiving yards on 13 receptions for an average of 15.8 per catch. Last year in Baltimore he finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with 394 on 27 receptions for an average of 14.6 yards per catch and caught a touchdown.

Given that the Ravens have already announced that they’re placing Duvernay in injured reserve as a result of the foot injury he suffered in practice, the prognosis must not be promising as it pertains to his status going forward.

We have placed WR Devin Duvernay (foot) on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/kuieSk41yM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2022

Now that he is on injured reserve, even if his injury wasn’t season-ending, Duvernay will have to miss a minimum of four games which would put him out of commission through the wildcard round of the playoffs.

The in-house candidates to take over his return duties include fellow third-year wideout James Proche who opened his rookie season as the team’s starting punt returner and fourth-year running back Justice Hill who has returned three kicks for 48 yards this year.

Watkins has struggled to stay on the field throughout his nine-year career but is still a solid all-around receiver that threat vertically, makes contested catches, and possesses a wealth of playoff experience stemming from his time as a member of the Kansas City Cheifs where he was key in back-to-back Superbowl runs.

Hopefully, he can stay healthy enough to make meaningful contributions for a Ravens’ offense that has lacked explosiveness and consistency since returning from their bye week and especially while their MVP-winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Sometimes you gotta go back… to actually move forward. Welcome back @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/XCNM9pHe48 — Jake (@jakelouque) December 20, 2022

Ravens Also Sign Former Bengals Wide Receiver

Bringing back Watkins wasn’t the only move that the team made at the position on Tuesday as they also signed a wideout that most recently played with their division rival to their practice squad.

We have released G Zack Johnson from the practice squad and signed WR Mike Thomas to the practice squad.https://t.co/u7iHouhXGm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2022

Mike Thomas is a seven-year veteran that has spent most of the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was waived by the team on November 21, 2022. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss University and has recorded 366 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 receptions in 76 career games according to Pro Football Reference.

Thomas has made his most significant impact as a special team contributor throughout his career and recorded 14 total tackles including 13 solos, a pair of forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

In the first meeting between the Ravens and Bengals this season in Week 5, he recorded the second-longest reception of his career when he slip through a pair of tackles and ripped off a 33-yard gain.

To make room for him on the practice squad, the team released third-year offensive guard Zack Johnson.

Ravens Designate First-Year Defender to Return to Practice

One positive development for the team on the injury front was the return of undrafted rookie inside linebacker Josh Ross to the practice field after he was designated to resume practicing earlier in the day.

We have designated LB @JoshuaRoss_12 for return and he has returned to practice. pic.twitter.com/DuSb8uJ5W6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2022

The former Michigan product who stood out in training camp and shined even brighter in the preseason has been on injured reserve since he suffered a foot injury in Week 2. He was the only undrafted rookie to make the final 53-man roster unsurprisingly and will be a factor on special teams upon his eventual return baring injury since the Ravens are all set at their two starting spots with ascending star Patrick Queen and two-time All-Pro Roquan Smith.