Seahawks Predicted to Poach Ravens All-Pro As “Defensive Centerpiece”

The Baltimore Ravens already lost one promising piece of their team to the Seattle Seahawks when defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald took the head coaching job in Seattle. Now they could be in danger of losing another young piece but this time it would be linebacker Patrick Queen.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes the “Best Team Fit” for Queen would be joining the Seahawks.

Davenport wrote, “It makes a ton of sense—in Queen, Macdonald would get a defensive centerpiece who is already intimately familiar with his scheme and who could wear the “green dot” helmet communicator and make the defensive play-calls.”

ESPN’s Field Yates also called Queen to the Seahawks when asked to name “One move you want to see this offseason.”

Yates wrote, “The Queen match is particularly pertinent as Macdonald was Queen’s position coach in Baltimore early in his career.”

Both Yates and Davenport point out that Seattle could be losing two key linebackers themselves in Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks. “The Seahawks are hurting for cap space. They are also potentially hurting even worse at linebacker,” Davenport explained.

The run at linebackers could get hectic and expensive this offseason as, “This draft class is not deep on inside linebackers,” Yates advised.

Patrick Queen Stands to Cash in This Offseason

The Ravens set Queen on this path a year early when they declined his 5th-year option in May of 2023. According to OverTheCap, the Seahawks currently do not have any cap space available, but assuming they make cuts and restructures they could make a run at the young linebacker.

“His age could also allow the Seahawks to sign a longer-term deal that affords Seattle more cap space in the short term,” Davenport wrote.

Queen has over 100 combined tackles three of his four seasons in the NFL (he had 98 in 2021). Davenport projected a contract of, “Four years, $71 million, $52 million guaranteed.”

Harbs said Patrick Queen is playing so well, in part, because he's "taking a breath before he pulls the trigger." Here's a good example. PQ stays patient, then fills the gap with force for a tackle for no gain. pic.twitter.com/EzD7p10fc5 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 21, 2022

Davenport explained, “Queen is coming off a career-high 133 total tackles, his 13.5 sacks in four seasons shows some A-gap pass-rushing chops, and his age will make him an attractive target.”

BR could be underestimating the market for Queen. Spotrac’s market value projections have the contract more in the range of 5-years, $92 million.

If Yates is correct in his projection of a weak draft class teams will be pressed to bring in a young star linebacker.

Queen will only be 25 years old by the time the upcoming season kicks off, so he is just hitting his prime. He already has a Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team under his belt, and he finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2020.

Why Would the Ravens Let Patrick Queen Walk

Letting a 24-year-old LB, who averages over 100 tackles a season, walk out the door for most teams would not make much sense. Yet, the Ravens may need to walk away from Queen.

Davenport wrote, “The Baltimore Ravens would no doubt like to retain Queen. But that may not be financially feasible.”

OverTheCap, currently has the Ravens at $5.1 million in cap space before they make any cuts or restructures. The Ravens still have holes they need to address and spending $70 to $90 million at linebacker would be unwise spending.

“The team has to re-up Justin Madubuike (and others) this offseason and is already paying big-time money to an off-ball linebacker in Roquan Smith,” Davenport advised.

The Ravens gave Smith a 5-year, $100 million contract in 2023 and adding another big money linebacker might be redundant. The Ravens drafted Trenton Simpson in the third round of 2023 as a potential replacement for Queen.

With such a large investment at LB already, the Ravens could look to spend the money on a big-time running back or keeping breakout safety Geno Stone.

Letting Queen walk will hurt but giving him a big contract may hamper the team going forward.