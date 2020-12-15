Skip Bayless Makes Bold Prediction About Ravens Playoff Run

The Baltimore Ravens managed to pull off a huge win against the Cleveland Browns, and in the aftermath, Baltimore is now 8-5 and eying a run toward the postseason.

If the Ravens get into the playoffs, how much more damage could they be expected to do? That’s a tough question considering Baltimore is still fighting for their playoff life, but at least one pundit thinks they could ride the wave of momentum forward into a major postseason run.

Fox Sports pundit Skip Bayless thinks that the Ravens could now be on their way to a big run through the AFC playoffs.

I still wouldn't be shocked if the Ravens won the AFC. Guts. Pride. Physicality. Tradition. Lamar … but first of course, they have to fight their way into the playoffs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2020

Obviously, the offense has started to click again, but the Ravens defense has some major concerns, specifically as it relates to injuries on the back end. That could complicate matchups against teams with high flying offenses like Kansas City, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and even Cleveland. The Ravens have plenty to get in order before they make any type of postseason run, but it’s possible that they will come in hungry and motivated to get that job done.

Few will bet on the Ravens winning the AFC, but Jackson is the true wildcard. His presence alone could turn the Ravens into a team to contend with thanks to the fact that he looks to be back to playing his best football once again. That could be just what Bayless sees.

Ravens Recent Playoff History Checkered

Under Lamar Jackson the last few seasons, the Ravens have bowed out early after having plenty of hype coming into the postseason. This year, minus this proclamation from Skip Bayless, there won’t be much hype at all which could only serve to help the Ravens moving forward. Other teams higher up in the pecking order will get all of the hype and all of the headlines, while the Ravens can sneak up on teams.

Safe to say the Ravens will be the kind of wounded animal they’ve feared the last few seasons. The team is going to have to fight their way into the postseason, and that could only serve to make them more dangerous

Ravens Could Make Run Through AFC Playoffs

Obviously, considering the stakes, this was a huge win for the Ravens. A loss wouldn’t have doomed them, but a victory certainly helps make the case that the Ravens can fight their way into the postseason. Now, in Week 15, the schedule lightens up with the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals down the stretch, but nothing is guaranteed and they also have to compete with the likes of the Dolphins and Colts for positioning in the postseason race. Baltimore does have wins against Indianapolis and a pair of wins against Cleveland in its back pocket, but will need to go on a run to get back in the conversation at all in he next few weeks and stay in the hunt.

It’s likely the Ravens will have to go 3-0 the rest of the way to have a good feeling about their standing, but that’s more than possible given what lies in front of the team moving forward.

If they get in, many folks think that the Ravens can get the job done and make a run. There’s a long way before that happens, however.

READ NEXT: Analyst Hints Ravens Look Like Themselves Again