Baltimore Ravens Surprisingly Interested in 2 Free Agent RBs

Since the start of the 2024 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have been expected to turn to the free agent market for the running back that will be their starter for next season.

It has been a while since the team has had a top tier option at the position and have some openings on the roster now.

It was reported that they’ll be looking to add a big name at running back and have been the betting favorite to land Derrick Henry this offseason.

Despite the signs pointing to a big move for the team, it looks like the Ravens could still be trying to bring back some familiar faces.

During his press conference at the NFL Combine, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said that the team is still talking to Gus Edwards and will talk to J.K. Dobbins.

“We’re still talking to Gus. We’ll talk to J.K. – a couple of free agents that we had,” DeCosta said via Baltimoreravens.com. “We’re hopeful that we can get something done with those guys.”

Dobbins’ and Edwards’ Ravens Careers

Dobbins and Edwards have taken very different paths through their NFL careers.

The Ravens picked Edwards up after he went undrafted back in 2018. In 2020, they drafted Dobbins in the second round.

Since Dobbins was drafted, injuries have kept him from ever living up to the expectations that came with the pick. He has played just 23 games in his four seasons in the league.

On the other hand, Edwards has become one of the league’s most dependable backup running backs.

He has been repeatedly called upon since the Ravens signed him and stepped up on every occasion. In his six seasons in the league, Edwards has never entered a season at the top of the team’s depth chart, but has still gone over 700 yards four times.

He also had an average of more than 5 yards per carry through the first five years of his career.

Now both of these running backs are free agents and it would be very surprising to see both back in a Ravens uniform in 2024.

Why This Doesn’t Make Sense

Re-signing one of these running backs wouldn’t be a big surprise for the Ravens. Their depth chart currently consists of Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell.

Mitchell is recovering from an ACL tear from late in the season that could mean he won’t be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Hill has been more of a depth option throughout his career.

That could leave the team feeling like they need a familiar face to fill the backup role.

They don’t need both guys if they are going after a big name. They don’t have the roster space or the cap space for it.

The Ravens only have $16.47 million in cap space right now and they are losing a lot of contributors to free agency this offseason.

After abandoning the run in the AFC Championship Game, it’s clear that the Ravens need to go out and get themselves an elite option at the position.

While it might not be something quite as important for other teams around the league, few teams in the NFL have been as run-heavy as the Ravens since they drafted Lamar Jackson.

To maximize the effectiveness of that approach, they need a real RB1 they can depend on.

Keeping too much of last year’s RB depth chart could prevent them from doing that.

If they’re going to make something big happen at running back this offseason, they’re going to need to decide between Edwards and Dobbins before free agency opens.