Ex-Ravens RB Mark Ingram Traded, Now Has Chance at Playoffs: Report

The Houston Texas have traded former Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram back to his very first NFL team, the New Orleans Saints, reported Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network yesterday.

When Mark Ingram left the #Saints for the #Ravens, it was disheartening for New Orleans. That was their guy. Now, Mark Ingram is back. https://t.co/jvqbMQLTqY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

The move sees Ingram go from one of the league’s bottom-dwellers to a playoff contender, as the Saints currently sit at second place in the NFC South with a 4-2 record. Though it might be difficult for them to unseat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the division, they’ll certainly be in contention for a wild card spot.

Ingram joins a New Orleans backfield that has gotten little out of anyone not named Alvin Kamara this season, so he could step right into a featured role, especially since he’s familiar with head coach Sean Payton’s offensive playbook.

The Saints selected Ingram with the 28th pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, where he won the first Heisman Trophy in program history in 2009. He spent the first eight years of his career in New Orleans, rushing for over 1,000 yards twice and earning two Pro Bowl nods. Ingram and then-rookie Kamara formed one of the NFL’s best backfields in 2017, combining for 25 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards. That season, they became the first running back duo from the same team to both receive Pro Bowl invitations in the same season in 42 years.

Locker Room Leader in Baltimore

But Kamara’s breakout sent a clear signal that Ingram would no longer be the lead back in New Orleans, leading him to sign a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens in 2019. He played a pivotal role in the Ravens’ league-leading offense, rushing for over 1,000 yards and adding almost 250 more through the air with 15 total touchdowns, a career-high for the veteran back. Ingram emerged as a locker room leader and fan favorite in Baltimore, as well as the unofficial hype man for Lamar Jackson‘s MVP campaign, helping to popularize the Ravens’ ‘Big Truss’ catchphrase.

Mark Ingram's time with the Ravens is coming to an end. Press conferences in Baltimore may never be the same.pic.twitter.com/cfUZrScCKA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 19, 2021

Ingram began the 2020 season as the Ravens’ starting running back, but was eventually usurped by undrafted free agent Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. By the end of the season, Ingram was inactive on game days and was waived by the Ravens shortly after the end of their playoff run.

He joined a new-look backfield in Houston this offseason and earned a lead role, starting all seven of the Texans’ games thus far this season.

Fans, Players React to Trade

Much of the excitement for Ingram’s return to New Orleans centered around his reunion with Kamara. The pair exchanged emotional tweets shortly after the news of Ingram’s trade was announced.

But Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appeared to be upset at the trade, calling it “bull***” and “such a joke” in a tweet yesterday. Cooks played with Ingram in New Orleans from 2014-2016 and has emerged as a locker room leader in Houston, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens fans were also disappointed at the deal after fostering hopes that Ingram would return to Baltimore given the Ravens’ running back injuries this season.

Knowing Mark Ingram was available for trade and seeing the #Ravens didn’t trade for him even tho we desperately need him… pic.twitter.com/BKBRjgVR9K — Richie Bradshaw (@RichieBradz36) October 28, 2021

I said it before Week 1 when all the Ravens RB’s went down with injuries – the Ravens should trade for Mark Ingram. Now he’s been traded…back to the Saints. — Kris (@RavenManiac) October 28, 2021

why didn’t mark ingram come back to the RAVENS — kayla. (@_kaylasimmons) October 27, 2021

Ingram’s familiarity with the Ravens’ offense and chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson could have helped kickstart a rushing offense that has not been nearly as efficient as years past. The Ravens may end up looking for running back help from elsewhere, with Marlon Mack of the Indianapolis Colts being frequently mentioned as a potential target.