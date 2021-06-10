Todd Gurley Has ‘Good’ Meeting With Ravens, Could Deal Come Soon?

The Baltimore Ravens hosted free agent running back Todd Gurley to a visit on Thursday, and things apparently went well, but a deal has not been struck between the sides as of yet.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported late on Thursday that the visit with the Ravens went well, but Gurley did indeed leave Baltimore without a contract or an agreement.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

I'm told free agent RB Todd Gurley had a good meeting with the #Ravens and left without a deal, at this time, per source. Gurley visited recently with the #Lions as well. One source said today, "I'm assuming he's looking for best offer." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 10, 2021

The Detroit Lions could also be interested in Gurley, and at this point, the running back could be simply waiting to see what happens and who gives him the best deal. In terms of the Detroit interest, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that the team still has interest in Gurley, but it would have to be on their terms.

What will either team be willing to give Gurley and what will he choose? That remains to be seen as well as hashed out in the days ahead.

Gurley Visited Ravens Thursday

Baltimore was once again looking for a depth veteran to play a role for their offense and team. On Thursday, they will reportedly be hosting free agent running back Todd Gurley to a visit. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley is visiting the #Ravens today, source said. The former #Rams and #Falcons weapon also recently visited the #Lions. Now it’s Baltimore, which could build on an already stacked backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Interestingly, Gurley is a Baltimore native, so it’s possible this could be a comfortable fit for the runner if the team wants it to be. Gurley also visited the Lions a few weeks back, but the sides have not struck a deal as of yet.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens move fast to wrap up a deal with Gurley or not, or if someone else swoops in.

Gurley’s NFL Stats and Highlights

Gurley’s brief foray back to Georgia didn’t go as well, but there is no question he can still bring plenty to the mix as a veteran option for a team like Baltimore. Gurley would not be depended on to be the lead dog with the depth Baltimore has in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards It’s clear that no bigger deals will exist for Gurley on the market, so it’s very possible that the Ravens could snap him up on a lower-term agreement for depth’s sake. Gurley’s shelf life might be dying off a bit, but there is no question he can be a solid option at 26 years old. He’s been a perennial Pro Bowl player as well as an All-Pro in the league.

In his career, Gurley has been a dependable option, rushing for over 6,000 yards with 67 rushing touchdowna and showing as the Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) and Offensive Player of the Year (2017). Last year, Gurley only rushed for 678 yards and 9 scores, but that kind of production could help make a difference in the Ravens’ run-centric offense.

For now, the wait is on to see if Gurley wants to join the Ravens or the Lions, and what the next move could be on his behalf.

READ NEXT: J.K. Dobbins Makes Amazing Minicamp Catch