$69 Million WR Named a Potential Trade Target for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens submitted a lackluster performance offensively in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The only WR to catch more than 4 passes was rookie Zay Flowers.

Bleacher Report released their “Complete NFL Offseason Trade Guide for Every NFL Team” with Alex Ballentine scouting the Ravens. In the “Biggest Positions of Need” section for the Ravens he listed wide receiver.

Ballentine suggested that Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett could be a “Top Trade Target” in the 2024 offseason to bolster the WR corps for the Ravens.

THIS IS VINTAGE TYLER LOCKETT SEAHAWKS TOUCHDOWN!!!! pic.twitter.com/RnY70IwwA7 — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) December 11, 2022

“It would make sense for the Ravens to look at a veteran receiver. Zay Flowers is an electric option, but they need a receiver outside of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to pair with Flowers,” Ballentine writes.

Lockett is falling down the depth chart in Seattle and with former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald taking over the head coaching job, he may look to turn the page on Lockett.

Ballentine wrote, “Tyler Lockett is 31 years old, and the Seahawks just drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They would save $8 million by trading him before June 1 or $18 million after.” Seattle also has the dynamic DK Metcalf, so Lockett could be an expense that the Seahawks would try to offload.

Tyler Lockett Is One of the Most Consistent WRs in the League

The 2024 season will be Lockett’s 10th season in the NFL. The Seahawks drafted the WR in the third round 0f the 2015 draft.

Lockett was a solid number 3 receiver for the Seahawks in his few seasons and was an All-Pro First Team KR once and All-Pro Second Team twice.

He broke out as a WR in 2018 once he locked in a starting position and had 965 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Lockett ripped off four straight 1000-yard seasons for the Seahawks before only reaching 894 this season (would have led 2023 Ravens pass catchers).

Tyler Lockett scores a touchdown today against the Rams. In today’s game, he surpassed the 1,000 yard mark on the season for the 4th straight season.pic.twitter.com/0kn9GAYkT9 — Sidelines – Kansas State 🌾 (@SSN_KState) January 9, 2023

The veteran also has a nose for the endzone, something Ravens receivers have not established recently. Lockett has reached double digit touchdowns twice and has 50 receiving touchdowns since he broke out in 2018.

TE Andrews led the Ravens in touchdown catches with 6 this season and he only played in 10 of the games this season. Flowers was the highest receiver with 5 receiving touchdowns.

Another underrated part of Lockett’s game is his availability on the field. Since he entered the league the WR has played in at least 15 games every season, and besides 2016 he has played in at least 16 games.

Ravens May Have Thin WR Corps

The Ravens WR corps is extremely thin and barren at the moment. Besides WR Flowers, potentially only Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace will be under contract.

Ballentine points out that the Ravens need to rebuild, “With Bateman reaching official bust status and Odell Beckham headed toward free agency.”

WR Nelson Agholor will also be a free agent this offseason. With Beckham potentially not returning to the Ravens, Baltimore could use the veteran presence and experience of Lockett in the locker room.

Lockett had more receiving yards than any Ravens receiver and just as many touchdowns as their leading WR. He would be a solid contributor and his ability to find the endzone would be a welcome addition for QB Lamar Jackson.

However, there is an elephant in the room and that is the cap situation for the Ravens.

Baltimore only has $5.7 million available in cap space, and they have their own free agents that need to be addressed still. The Ravens have some moves they can make in order to create cap space, but GM Eric DeCosta would need to work out the numbers with Seattle to fit the receiver under the cap.