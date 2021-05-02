Ar’Darius Washington Leads List of Ravens’ UDFA Signings

The Baltimore Ravens managed to do some heavy lifting at plenty of positions in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the work continues for the team in terms of finding free agents.

Right after the draft, the Ravens have wasted little time getting to work and getting busy putting some quality undrafted free agents into the picture.

Not all of these players will make the team, of course, but many of them will have a great chance and plenty will also get a shot to crack the team’s practice squad for the 2021 season. The Ravens have some solid players so far coming into the mix.

Here’s a look at the some of the first signings of the team revealed on Saturday afternoon:

S Ar’Darius Washington

OL Adrian Ealy

TE Tony Poljan

OL Sam Cooper

The Ravens don’t have a ton of needs for their UDFA class, but the headliners here are Washington and Poljan. The team had a need for a tight end, and Poljan is a body who could play at the spot as a former converted quarterback. Washington was one of the best safeties in the entire class who went undrafted, so getting him into the mix has to be exciting for the team.

As a whole, this is a good start for the Ravens and these signings could be a good capper to yet another successful draft for the team.

Washington’s Stats and Highlights

At TCU, Trevon Moehrig got more of the headlines, but Washington was With 86 tackles, 5 interceptions and 6 passes defended he is the kind of player that has been very productive for the team and could be a force in the secondary. A place like Baltimore could be a perfect fit for what Washington does well, even though he is one of the smaller safeties on the market. If there is anyone that could be trusted to develop him, it’s Wink Martindale, one of the better defensive minds in the game today.

Here’s a look at what he can do:

Obviously, there is some talent there for the Ravens to rely on that could help boost Washington’s stock when he comes to camp and begins to compete for a role with the team and the defense.

Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Recap

From the start of the first round until the fifth, the Ravens did some nice work, filling out plenty of their needs in a confident way. Wideout Rashod Bateman and defensive end Odafe Oweh were the team’s first selections. In round three, the team took guard Ben Cleveland and cornerback Brandon Stephens. Round four brought a potential steal in wideout Tylan Wallace. The fifth-round brought cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive end Daelin Hayes as well as fullback Ben Mason.

Overall, it was a well-balanced class for the Ravens, who did well to add the players they did both in free agency and during the draft.

