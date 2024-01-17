Ravens Advised to Bring Back Former All-Pro in Free Agency

However things play out for the Baltimore Ravens over the next few weeks, the organization is sure to go through quite a few changes during the offseason.

They have a long list of impactful players hitting free agency and could see some of their coaches poached by other organizations.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness believes there he is one thing that shouldn’t change.

On his list of free agents that each NFL team should pursue during the offseason, McGuinness named current Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as the player the team should be after.

Here is what he had to say about the team potentially bringing back Beckham:

The Ravens’ wide receiver room took a huge step forward this season. There is still uncertainty at the position, though, due to Beckham’s pending free agency and the looming fifth-year option decision for Rashod Bateman. Bringing back Beckham as the passing attack’s third receiver behind Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews would make sense, with Beckham’s 2.28 yards per route run since Week 6 ranking 12th among all wide receivers to see 50 or more targets.

A Solid Comeback Season for Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. wasn’t the same receiver that used to rack up accolades with the Giants, but he still had a solid season for the Ravens in his first year back from injury.

The former All-Pro receiver made 35 catches for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first year back from an ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

The 35 catches tied Beckham Jr. for third on the team. The 565 yards were second on the team and his most since 2019.

Beckham Jr.’s play earned him $1 million out of the potential $3 million of incentives in his contract.

After a respectable showing in his first season with the Ravens, a second season will at least be something for the organization to consider.

The Ravens’ Options at Receiver

With so many key players whose contract situations will need to be addressed during the 2024 offseason, the biggest issue in any move the Ravens make is going to be cost.

The team already has some large contracts, with more than half of their cap space going to their six most expensive players.

That could lead to them looking at a cheaper option.

The easiest answer for them would be to go back to the draft.

They grabbed Zay Flowers with the 22nd pick in 2023 and it has worked out pretty well for them so far.

They probably won’t target a receiver in round one again in 2024, but this year’s class is deep at receiver and they could find a strong option in the second round.

If they find a second round receiver that can start right away, they’d be able to fill Beckham Jr.’s spot for less than $2.5 million per year.

If they have their eye on somebody in round 3, the move gets even cheaper.

With Flowers locked in as the WR1 and Mark Andrews still Lamar Jackson’s favortie target, the team could find receiver help in the draft while still using their first rounder to address another need.

One thing that Beckham Jr. does have working in his favor right now is that he’s already going to cost the team over $8 million in dead cap if he doesn’t sign an extension.

That will incentivize the Ravens to keep him around as his contract will likely cost less than whatever another WR2 would make plus his dead cap cost.

However, it would be hard to justify the Ravens paying him $15 million again in 2024 given the numbers he posted in 2023, so he would probably need to accept less money for the Ravens to bring him back.

Beckham Jr. has expressed interest in returning, especially if the team wins the Super Bowl.

It sounds like he’s not the only one interested in a potential return.