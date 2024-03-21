Ravens Set for Visit With $62 Million Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t made many additions during the 2024 NFL offseason.

They made one big one with Derrick Henry, but things have been pretty quiet for them since then.

Meanwhile, they’ve had more than ten players head for new teams.

With all of those vacancies to fill they’ll need to hit the free agent market soon and it seems they may already have their sights set on one player.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens will host a meeting with former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup.

A Bad Investment for the Cowboys

The Cowboys took a pretty big risk on Gallup back in 2022.

He had been a productive receiver through his first four years in the NFL, including a 1000-yard season in 2019, but his fourth year in the league ended after nine games when he tore his ACL.

The Cowboys decided to sign him to a five-year deal worth $62.5 million in spite of the injury.

It’s a move that didn’t pay off for the Cowboys.

Gallup hasn’t put up the same numbers since he returned from the injuries.

In the three years since signing that contract, Gallup hasn’t had a season with 500 receiving yards.

During that time, he fell down the WR depth chart. CeeDee Lamb became one of the league’s best receivers and the team ended up trading for Brandin Cooks last offseason.

With Gallup struggling to give the Cowboys a return on their investment and more talented options on the roster, Dallas decided to let him go in a move to clear cap space.

Despite the way things turned out for him in Dallas, Gallup could be a good fit for the Ravens if they can bring him in on a mor reasonable contract than the one he has enjoyed over the last few years.

The Ravens’ Wide Receiver Situation

The Ravens don’t seem to be set at wide receiver at this point in the offseason, but a big name might not be in their plans for 2024.

They appear to have already found their WR1 in Zay Flowers, who had 77 catches for 858 yards as a rookie last season.

Beyond him is a bit murkier. They have Rashod Bateman, who was a first-round pick in 2021. He has struggled in his first three season, but the team still has hope he can put it all together and get closer to being the receiver they expected when they drafted him.

They also re-signed Nelson Agholor, who was fine as a third option last season with 35 catches for 381 yards.

They also have one of the league’s best tight ends. Mark Andrews is a former All-Pro who has been Lamar Jackson’s favorite target for most of his career.

Him and Flowers are going to dominate the target share in Baltimore in 2024, but the team could still use another receiver that defenses have to pay attention to.

The many departures they’ve had to deal with offseason have made it unlikely that finding that player is going to be a priority in the draft.

Instead, they’ll need to find somebody in a free agent class that is quickly shrinking.

That could make Gallup an appealing option for the Ravens as they try to find the last piece of their passing attack.