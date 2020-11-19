Ravens’ Willie Snead Stepping up Big When Team Needs Him Most

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through more than a few offensive struggles this season, and it’s overshadowed the fact that they’ve quietly gotten some good play from one of their young wideouts lately.

While a major talking point this season has been the struggles of the team’s wideout group at making huge plays and changing the game, some good news has been quietly developing over the last few weeks. The Ravens have been seeing Willie Snead come on incredibly strong within their offense and begin to show signs of his long awaited emergence.

Over the last 3 weeks of play, there’s been no better receiver on the team than Snead, who’s gone for 14 catches, 207 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Willie Snead has come on strong the last three weeks, leading all Ravens receivers with 14 catches for 207 yards and 2 TD.pic.twitter.com/y8OqcaJxke — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 17, 2020

Snead’s outburst might not seem like a lot, but in the context of what’s happened so far this season in Baltimore, it’s big news for the Ravens. The team has been waiting for someone to emerge this year at wide receiver outside of Marquise Brown. Brown himself has endured an up and down season, so Snead coming on strong is very notable for the team. Previously, Snead hadn’t been able to make such a big impact in Baltimore consistently, so the fact that he is settling in and getting his play going is notable for the team’s offense.

Obviously, the Ravens want to see Snead continue to play well. It’s notable that he is coming into his own and coming on strong in the second half.

Baltimore’s Struggles at Wide Receiver

The Ravens’ offense has had a tough year thus far, and a big reason has been the inability of the offense to do anything consistent deep. Not only has Marquise Brown struggled, but others have as well. Brown is the team’s leading wideout with 431 yards. Snead isn’t far behind with 356 yards and 3 scores. Perhaps frustratingly, depth names such as Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay haven’t produced huge numbers this season with a grand total of 327 yards and 1 score between them.

So far, the Ravens haven’t seen anyone else step up but with Snead’s emergence, the hope is that begins to change a bit in the near future. If he is able to develop some consistency, that could be huge for Baltimore’s attack moving forward.

Willie Snead Stats

In his career thus far coming into the 2020 season, Snead has been a solid receiver, putting up 2,961 yards and 13 touchdowns. His career took off when he played for the New Orleans Saints, but when he was signed by the Ravens, the hope was his pass catching prowess would put Baltimore over the top.

So far, that’s been the case as Snead has been a trusted option for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense and looks to be a key option moving forward for the passing attack in Baltimore. The fact that he is starting to deliver statistically for the team is very notable and exciting for the Ravens, who need all the help they can get right now on offense.

READ NEXT: Ravens Sign Super Bowl Champion TE