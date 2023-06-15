Zay Flowers Becomes Last Ravens Draft Pick to Sign Rookie Contract

Nearly a month and a half after hearing his name called at No. 22 overall on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, Baltimore Ravens first-round wide reciever Zay Flowers finally agreed to terms on his rookie contract and signed on the dotted line Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the team facility.

With his signing, the team now has their entire six-man 2023 draft class under contract with linebacker Trenton Simpson, edge defender Tavius Robinson, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, and offensive guard Andrew Vorhees being the five others.

According to his agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist of Loyalty Above All Sports and Entertainment Agency per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Flowers’ deal is four years and $14 million fully guaranteed with a bonus of $7.2 million at signing to be paid in 2023.

Ravens’ first-round pick Zay Flowers reached agreement on a four-year, $14 million fully guaranteed contract with a $7.2 million signing bonus to be paid in 2023, per his agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist of @LAASportsEnt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2023

Flowers is the third wide receiver that general manager Eric DeCosta has selected in the first round in the last five years since taking over as the team’s head front office executive and the third notable addition at the position this offseason alone. He has the potential to be an immediate difference-maker in a revamped unit that also features former first-rounders Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Both Flowers and first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken believe that his dynamic playmaking skillset makes him an ideal fit that is poised for success in Ravens’ new-look offense. He can also contribute on special teams as a returner with two-time Pro Bowler Devin Duvernay heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Zay Flowers punt return pic.twitter.com/sCS0zN6ev9 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 1, 2023

During his college career, Flowers rewrote the Eagles’ record books by setting a new career record for receiving yards (3,056), receptions (200), and touchdown catches (29). His best year came in his final collegiate season where he recorded career highs across the board with 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns per Sports Reference.

October Showers Bring Zay Flowers 🌸#ForBoston🦅 pic.twitter.com/omJzwvXyTN — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 1, 2022

Standouts From First 2 Days of Minicamp Per Reports

Since the entire team has reported for mandatory minicamp and all sessions are open to the media, reporters have been able to get a better gauge of how players have improved over the course of the offseason, who is standing out, and who is falling behind.

According to reports from the open practices, some of the notable standouts have been Agholor, veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, former undrafted defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo, and rising sophomore tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Agholor was the Ravens’ first outside addition in free agency back in March and continued to turn heads with impressive plays including getting behind Ya-Sin for a touchdown deep down the field.

Dialed in. @Lj_Era8 to Nelson Agholor for the long TD❗️ pic.twitter.com/VuI4kBiGDV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 14, 2023

Ya-Sin had one of his best days in coverage since the on field portion of offseason program began on Tuesday per multiple reports. He was apparently tested early and often but only gave up a few comepletions after dropping an interception the day before.

Washington has had a strong couple of days to open minicamp with the way he has made several impressive plays on the ball including picking off a pass from veteran quarterback Josh Johnson and breaking up multiple passes.

The third-year pro is one of the young defensive backs fighting for not only a roster spot but potential the starting slot role now that 2022 first rounder Kyle Hamilton is making the transition to safety full-time.

Kolar and Likely have generated some buzz and excitement after making some impressive leaping grabs over the middle downfield. Both rising sophomores could carve nice roles for themselves behind and alongside three-time Pro Bowl starter Mark Andrews despite the team’s upgrades at wide reciever this offseason.

“I’m excited to work with them,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said on June 14, 2023. “We still haven’t put the pads on yet, but from what I’ve seen, with adding the wide receivers that we have and the tight ends that have been here, it’s an exciting time.”

Another second year player that has consistently flashed throughout the offseason program is outside linebacker David Ojabo. He has been a consistent menance for the Ravens offensive tackles coming off the edge per several reports including The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Highlights from Day 2 of Ravens minicamp: Receiver Tarik Black had two TD catches; Andy Isabella made a circus catch for a TD as part of an extremely active day for the WR; Marlon Humphrey intercepted Lamar Jackson. David Ojabo continues to give Ravens tackles issues. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 14, 2023

Last year’s second round pick was limited to just three games as rookie due to a torn Achellies suffered during the predraft process but still managed to record his first career strip sack in just 21 defensive snaps per Pro Football Reference. Now that he is fully healthy, Ojabo is chomping at the bit for and primed for a break out season in 2023.

Lamar Jackson Clarifies Realistic Goals For 2023

The Ravens franchise quarterback made national headlines when at his press conference after becoming the highest-paid player in league history that he wanted to throw for 6,000 yards with all the new weapons the team added to their personal of pass cathers this offseason.

Of course a soundbite like that went viral and was a featured in the lead block for just about every national sports talk show on all broadcast networks.

Do think Lamar Jackson will have a career-best in passing this year?@mlombardiNFL and @FemiAbebefe break down the @Ravens strengths and if it's plausible for Lamar to be able to pass for 6000 yards on #LombardiLine. Conversation on Lamar's Contract: https://t.co/WlXLX3ywN7 pic.twitter.com/IfQuttFlN4 — VSiN (@VSiNLive) May 5, 2023

However, when Jackson was asked if a he had a more realistic statistical goal in mind when addressing the media at Wednsday’s mandatory minicamp, he said the national media blew his original statement “out of proportion” and took it to seriously. His top priority has always been to win a championship and that hasn’t changed.

“My goal is to win the Super Bowl,” he said on June 14, 2023. “My goal is never about yards or anything like that. I know our guys, they want the ball in their hands to make plays. And I feel like we have the guys to do it, so that’s all I was saying. I feel like we could throw for 6,000 yards, but that’s probably unrealistic. But, we’ll see.”

Jackson is poised to have perhaps the best season of his entire career given his loaded group of pass catchers at both wide receiver and tight end combined with the hiring and implementation of Monken’s offensive system.

“The sky [is] the limit with this offense,” he said. “We’re going to see.”

Another goal he’d like to achieve if possible is not only winning a Super Bowl but doing with his cousin, Ravens cornerback Trayvon Mullen. The two of them are on the same team for the first time at any level of competition and have already talked about how awesome it would be to win it all together.

“We always played against each other [in] youth football, high school, college and stuff like that,” Jackson said. “Now we’re finally on the same team and we’re like, ‘That will be dope if we make it to the Super Bowl and win it’. So, that’s our goal.”

Mullen was a second pick out of Clemson in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders and has bounced between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys a little bit the last year before landing in Baltimore.

He is currently battling with a the rest of the Ravens young and relatively unproven depth at the position for a spot on the roster and potentially a key backup role. Making the team will be the fifth-year veteran’s first priority before he can start having champagne dreams.