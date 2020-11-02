Barcelona Chief Offers Update on January Transfer Plans

Barcelona’s interim president Carlos Tusquets has offered an update on the club’s transfer plans ahead of the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants continue to be linked with a host of players despite being in a difficult financial situation. Tusquets said new players could arrive but only under certain conditions, according to the club’s official website.

I feel we should only make a move if a player can come at zero cost. Or if a player is sold in the transfer window, then we could buy. But all these decisions can be reversed by the next presidency. If the new Board wants to go back on everything we decided, then they are free to do so.

Barcelona is due to hold presidential elections “around Christmas time” to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu who resigned from his position in October.

Barcelona Plays Down Bankruptcy Fears

Tusquets also sought to play down reports Barcelona could be declared bankrupt by Friday unless the wage bill is significantly reduced.

The club is on solid ground and has a strong future. There are a number of agreements on the table that could bring in a lot of income. There is hope in the medium term and if we are all committed to the tasks, we can all make it happen. We are living in an exceptional period that requires exceptional decisions by everyone involved … In order to balance the budget we need to reduce spending by 300 million euros … And this Commission thinks it is reasonable to implement certain measures to limit the consequences of this pandemic.

Barcelona remains in talks with playing staff regarding pay-cuts. The Catalan giants have already announced that Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, and Gerard Pique have agreed new deals at the Camp Nou.

Who Could Barcelona Sign in January?

Tusquets’ comments suggest Barca may have to sell before they buy if they want to strengthen in January, but the club continues to be linked with potential new signings.

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia could arrive for a fee of just €8 million, according to Sport. Barca does not want to offer more because the defender is available as a free agent at the end of the season.

Manager Ronald Koeman has also told Dutch newspaper AD that it is “certainly a possibility” that Barca will try again to sign Memphis Depay after missing out on the Dutchman in the summer.

Depay is another player who will be a free agent in the summer and has already said he expects there to be plenty of interest in his services, as reported by Sport. He explained: “I’m 26 and almost free, so you can expect clubs to be interested in me, no?”

