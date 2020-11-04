Barcelona Fans Can’t Believe Griezmann Miss in UCL Match

Barcelona fans were left in disbelief as Antoine Griezmann missed an absolute sitter in his team’s Champions League group-stage match against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants took an early lead when Lionel Messi won a penalty after being tripped in the area. The Argentina international duly converted the resulting spot-kick to make it 1-0 after just five minutes at the Camp Nou.

Yet Barcelona should have doubled their lead minutes later. A flowing move saw Ansu Fati’s shot parried by the goalkeeper into Griezmann’s path. The Frenchman only needed to sweep the ball home under no pressure but somehow managed to put it wide.

Griezmann, who has only scored once so far in 2020-21, was left with his head in his hands after failing to find the back of the net. Barca supporters felt the same way judging by their reaction on Twitter.

Griezmann is a greater tragedy than the US electoral college — Navid Molaaghaei (@navidjaaan) November 4, 2020

Griezmann has missed a few sitters for Barcelona but that is probably the worst one yet — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) November 4, 2020

Griezmann needs to step up at this point man pic.twitter.com/CWzK1HNDgN — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 4, 2020

Welcome to FC Barcelona: 10 players combine to carve out a scoring chance just for Griezmann to miss it from a metre or 2. — Barca Hour (@BarcaHour) November 4, 2020

Did Griezmann really miss that goal?…or are my eyes playing tricks on me…? #UCL #barcaDynamo — Barca GameDay (@BarcaGameDay) November 4, 2020

Please Lord, let Antoine score. 🙏 — Lala (@OohLalaFootball) November 4, 2020

Griezmann’s only goal for Barcelona came last weekend in the 1-1 draw with Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium. He has featured against Juventus and now Dynamo Kiev for Barcelona in the Champions League so far in 2020-21 but is yet to score in Europe’s top competition.

Another disappointing night for the Frenchman ended on the hour mark when he was taken off by manager Ronald Koeman and replaced by Ousmane Dembele for the final 30 minutes.

Griezmann Vowed to Improve

The French forward actually spoke about his lack of goals and wayward finishing after scoring against Alaves. Griezmann vowed to improve in front of goal, as reported by Goal.

We are angry, and angry because we wanted the three points. We are failing a lot in front of goal, I am the first. We have had many chances, but we have only scored one. We have to work to improve. The team needs my goals and I try to improve on that.

The World Cup winner could hardly have asked for a better opportunity against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday. Yet his inability to tuck a simple chance away will simply pile more pressure on the 29-year-old.

Griezmann Set For France Duty

Barca play Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday and then do not play again until they visit Atletico Madrid on November 21. Griezmann will head off with the France national team after the Betis game which could help the forward.

Griezmann’s only other goal this season came in Les Bleus’ 2-1 win over Croatia in the Nations League in October. The goal also saw Griezmann move just one goal away from matching David Trezeguet as the fourth-highest goalscorer in French history.

France play Finland in a friendly in a week’s time and then take on Portugal and Sweden in the Nations League. The games will give Griezmann a chance to rediscover his scoring touch after a slow start to the season with Barcelona.

