Barcelona’s Trincao Gets Wiped Out By Wild Challenge [WATCH]

Barcelona starlet Francisco Trincao was in international action with Portugal on Wednesday in a friendly clash with Spain in Lisbon.

The 21-year-old started the game in attack along with Andre Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo and put in a lively performance for Fernando Santos’s side.

Indeed Spain needed to use pretty forceful measures to stop the tricky 21-year-old with Adama Traore using all his electric pace to catch up with Trincao and bulldoze him off the ball.

Adama Traoré lo chocó de atrás a Trincao y este tuvo que salir. Lo mató… @Elazoteblanco1 @EstiloCruyff pic.twitter.com/vXU9QpEnXu — Carli Barraza (@carlibarraza) October 7, 2020

Traore didn’t seem too impressed by the referee’s decision to blow for a foul, although there was clearly no attempt to play the ball from the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward.

Barcelona know all about Traore of course. The 24-year-old came through the club’s La Masia youth academy before leaving for Aston Villa in 2015.

Trincao Talks Messi and Ronaldo

Trincao offered his thoughts after the match and was inevitably asked about superstars Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The youngster plays with Messi at Barcelona and Ronaldo for Portugal and told RTP3 of his pride at having the pair as team-mates.

“I am extremely proud to be able to play with both [Ronaldo and Messi. It is impossible to say who is the best,” he said . “[It was] a difficult match against a very organized team. It is very good to start this match against such a strong team I will just do my job, I am prepared to play, just like my team-mates, then the decision is up to the boss.”

The forward and Portugal now face some testing Nations League fixtures. Santos’ men play world champions France on Sunday and then take on Sweden three days later.

Spain Boss Praises Traore

Traore may have attracted headlines with his challenge on Trincao, but he also caught the eye with his incredible pace and skill on the ball in the second half on what was his international debut.

Spain boss Luis Enrique took time out to praise Traore after the game and told reporters he believes the forward is almost unstoppable on his best form.

“Adama was Adama in his purest form and that’s how we want him to be. He has the ability to take on opponents, and gave a killer pass to Dani Olmo that didn’t end up going in. With a player like that, they will not be able to stop him, they will have to use two players.”

Traore has spoken previously at his decision to leave Barcelona after 11 years at the club. The winger told La Sexta programme Jugones in 2019: “There was a misunderstanding with Barca. Something happened that I didn’t like, but I prefer to keep it for myself.”

