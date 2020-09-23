UFC Fighter’s Cryptic Tweet Leads To Best and Worst Kind of Bet

It all started innocently enough as former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier logged into his social media account on Tuesday to share his thoughts and feelings with the world. But by the end of the day, “The Diamond” had accepted one of the best and worst types of Internet bets.

“I want more,” Poirier posted (and rather cryptically).

I want more. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 23, 2020

That led one fan to ask about “more guillotine attempts” and then another to make an offer Poirier simply couldn’t refuse.

“If you submit your next opponent with a guillotine I will get your face tattooed on me,” the fan posted.

Poirier accepted that bet in a hurry.

More About Poirier’s Strange Bet

So now some random internet stranger has agreed to get Poirier’s face tattooed on his body if the ex-UFC interim champ wins his next fight via guillotine submission.

In his 26 wins as a professional fighter, Poirier has scored just seven submissions compared to 12 stoppages.

None of those submission wins came via guillotine. According to Sherdog, Poirier’s armbars led the way for him at four.

Still, Poirier is a well-rounded UFC legend so it’s not completely outside the realm of possibility that he might score his next win via guillotine.

Best and Worst Kind of Bet Explained

It’s the best kind of bet because Poirier literally has nothing to lose. He didn’t stake anything for it, and he might end up winning the strange treasure of having a random fan get Poirier’s face tattooed onto his body.

Yay?

But it’s also the worst kind of bet because there’s little chance the stranger would have any incentive at all to actually go through with his part of the bargain should Poirier pull off a guillotine submission in his next fight.

On top of that, bets involving tattoos make for the strangest trophies in sports.

Worst Part of the Situation Revealed

But the worst part of the whole situation is that Poirier doesn’t even have a fight scheduled right now.

In fact, one might argue that the popular action fighter is so busy with social media these days because he’s not currently preparing for his next fight.

Oh, I’m sure he’s staying active in training, but he’s not in camp because he’s got nothing on the horizon.

Poirier seemed to be on his way to facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 on October 24.

That scintillating action fight between two of the best 155-pound fighters in the world who somehow had never faced each other looked like a done deal before the fight was suddenly ditched over money issues.

Now, Poirier and Ferguson are off that card completely.

But perhaps adding insult to that injury is that newly signed UFC fighter Michael Chandler, who won three lightweight championships with rival promoter Bellator, was given a direct line on the card to a UFC title shot should either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje not make it to the main event at UFC 254.

That leaves Poirier entertaining weird little Internet bets instead of preparing for his next gig.

