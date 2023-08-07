15 Best Surf Balance Boards

If you’re serious about improving your surfing, consider investing in a surf balance board. Surf balance boards can be incorporated into any training regime and will improve total body strength, core stability, and, obviously, balance. A surf balance board typically consists of two pieces, the board itself and a roller. Boards are made out of various types of wood or plastic, and some models are more challenging than others.

Incorporate your surf balance board into your daily workouts by performing squats, rotational exercises, and static holds. For serious surfers, surf balance boards offer the unique opportunity to practice your barrel-riding stance on dry land.