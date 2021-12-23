49ers vs. Titans Odds & Betting Line: Get a Risk-Free First Bet With FanDuel

The Tennessee Titans (9-5) host the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) on Thursday Night Football in a matchup of teams looking to improve their potential playoff standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised NFL Network.

49ers vs. Titans Odds

Point Spread: 49ers -3

Over/Under: 44.5

Money Line: 49ers -168 & Titans +142

Against the spread (ATS), the 49ers are 7-7 overall and 4-3 on the road, while the Titans are 8-6 overall and 4-3 at Nissan Stadium. Both teams are 7-7 when it comes to the over/under (O/U).

San Francisco is 5-2 straight up (SU) as the away team, the same mark as Tennessee is as the hosts.

The Titans are in a bit of a funk having lost 3 of the past 4 games. The Niners, meanwhile, have won 5 of 6 and 6 of 8 after starting the season 2-4.

49ers vs. Titans Betting Trends

49ers Trends:

49ers are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of their past 6 games

49ers are 1-7-1 ATS in their last 9 games vs. Titans

49ers are 6-2 in their last 8 road games

49ers are 4-1 straight up (SU) in their past 5 games at Tennessee

Titans Trends:

Titans are 1-4 ATS in their past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of their past 6 games

Titans are 5-1 SU in their past 6 home games

Total has gone OVER in their past 5 games vs. 49ers

Titans are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games vs. an NFC West opponen

Notable 49ers vs. Titans Prop Bets

First TD Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+600); Jeffrey Wilson (+650); D’Onta Foreman (+750); George Kittle (+750); A.J. Brown (+750); Julio Jones (+1000)

Any Time TD Scorer: Deebo Samuel (-110); Jeffrey Wilson (+105); D’Onta Foreman (+130); George Kittle (+130); A.J. Brown (+130); Julio Jones (+185)

To Score 2+ TDs: Deebo Samuel (+500); Jeffrey Wilson (+650); D’Onta Foreman (+750); A.J. Brown (+750); George Kittle (+800); Brandon Aiyuk (+1200)

Winning Margin: 49ers 1-13 points (+150); 49ers 14+ (+280); Titans 1-13 (+195); Titans 14+ (+650)

There are also plenty of other player bets such as passing, receiving, rushing, and defensive props. There are also first- and second-half and quarter bets, parlays, and various total wagers. There are dozens and dozens of bets on FanDuel for the 49ers-Titans game.

49ers vs. Titans Stats & Notes

This game will feature two of the top rushing units in the league. The Titans are 4th in the league and come in with 1,992 rush yards (142.3 YPG), while the 49ers are 7th with 1,773 yards (126.6 YPG). The Titans have been doing so with Derrick Henry (injured reserve) as D’Onta Foreman has been carrying the load.

Defensively, the Titans rank second against the run (86.9 yards per game) and have allowed just 43 combined rush yards in the past 2 games. The 49ers are 13th vs. the rush, allowing 108.6 YPG.

The Titans and 49ers are pretty effective at getting to the opposing quarterback. San Fran has totaled 36 sacks, while Tennessee has 35. Nick Bosa’s 15.0 QB takedowns leads the Niners and is good for tied for 3rd in the NFL. Harold Landry III has 11.0 for the Titans, good for T8 in the league.

The Titans could get a boost in the passing game as they’re expected to reinstate wide receiver A.J. Brown from the IR. Brown has been sidelined since Week 11 with a chest injury.