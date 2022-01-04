Bet on Who Will Be AFC Champions Risk-Free

The AFC hasn’t started their postseason yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bet on who you think will win the conference.

AFC Champions Odds

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the FanDuel Sportsbook has the odds out for who will be the AFC Champions. Week 18 will see five teams — Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders — vying for the two remaining playoff spots.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Cincinnati Bengals have already clinched berths.

All teams still in the running are included. Here are the odds as they stand now, but obviously they can always change.

Kansas City Chiefs +210

Buffalo Bills +350

Tennessee Titans +450

New England Patriots +750

Cincinnati Bengals +850

Indianapolis Colts +1000

Los Angeles Chargers +1800

Las Vegas Raiders +4200

Baltimore Ravens +13000

Pittsburgh Steelers +22000

The last 10 AFC Champions:

2020-21 Kansas City Chiefs

2019-20 Kansas City Chiefs

2018-19 New England Patriots

2017-18 New England Patriots

2016-17 New England Patriots

2015-16 Denver Broncos

2014-15 New England Patriots

2013-14 Denver Broncos

2012-13 Baltimore Ravens

2011-12 New England Patriots

The AFC Championship will be played Sunday, January 30, 2022.

