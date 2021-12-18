Colts vs. Patriots Odds & Betting Line: Bet the Game Risk Free With FanDuel

The New England Patriots take their seven-game winning streak to Indianapolis for an AFC showdown with the Colts (7-6) on Saturday night.

The game kicks off 8:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on the NFL Network.

The Pats (9-4), according to FanDuel Sportsbook, are currently 2.5-point underdogs and they are unbeaten (6-0) on the road. The over/under (total) is listed at 45.5 with the moneyline set at Patriots +118 and Colts -138.

New England is also 9-4 against the spread (ATS), including 7-0 over the past seven games, while Indy 8-5 ATS with a 7-3 mark in the past 10. The Colts are 8-5 on the total and the Patriots are 6-7 on the year. On of the road, the Pats are 5-1 ATS, while the Colts are 3-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Quick Odds:

Point Spread: Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Patriots +118 Colts -138

Colts-Patriots Betting Nuggets & Trends

Colts Trends

Total has gone OVER in 5 of the past 7 games

Colts are 3-7 against the spread (ATS) over their past 10 home games

Colts are 4-1 straight up (SU) over their past 5 games

Total has gone OVER in 8 of the Colts’ past 9 games vs. Patriots

Colts have lost 3 straight to the Patriots

Patriots Trends

Patriots are 5-1 ATS vs. Colts in past 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 6 of their past 9 games

Total has gone UNDER in 8 of their past 10 road games

Patriots are 7-3 ATS over the past 10 games vs. Colts

Patriots are 7-1 SU against the AFC this season

(per Odds Shark)

Colts-Patriots News & Notes

Weather will not be a factor; the game is being played indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium Bill Belichick is 15-6 coming off a bye as coach of the Pats (covered in 13 of those) Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,348) and TDs (16) Patriots RB Damien Harris is out with a hamstring injury Patriots lead the NFL in scoring defense at 15.4 points against (Indy T9 with 21.8) Patriots have allowed just 7.2 points per game over the past 5 games (all Wins) Colts are third in the NFL in scoring offense (28.5 PPG), Pats are 10th (26.9 PPG) Colts QB Carson Wentz has a 22:5 touchdown to interception ratio; Pats’ Mac Jones is 16 to 8 After being sacked 14 times in his first 6 games, Wentz has been taken down just 8 times in the past 7 contests; Jones has been sacked 9 times in the past 5



