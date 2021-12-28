Bet $5, Win $150 on the College Football Playoff Semifinals: FanDuel Sportsbook New User Promo

The College Football Playoff semifinal games kick off on December 31 and the FanDuel Sportsbook has a new-user promotion that could help end your year on a high note.

Here are the nuts and bolts of the promo:

Place a $5 bet any of the four participating teams in the two games — Alabama vs. Cincinnati and Georgia vs. Michigan — and if your team wins, you collect $150. You get 30/1 odds on both games.

Simple as that.

This bet pays out in cash, not site credit. FanDuel Sportsbook, a Heavy partner, says winning bets will be paid out within 72 hours.

The promotion is open to those 21 years of age who are physically present in one of the following states where online sports betting is legal: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Those who choose to use this promotion will not be eligible for any other new user offers.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchups and current betting odds:

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats Game Info & Betting Odds

Who: Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)

When: Friday, December 31, 2021; 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Point Spread: Alabama -13.5

Over/Under: 57

Moneyline: Alabama -590 & Cincinnati +410

Alabama is 7-6 against the spread (ATS) with a 2-0 mark in neutral site games. Cincinnati is 8-5 ATS and this will be its first neutral site game of the season.

The Crimson Tide is 5-7-1 with the over/under (O/U) overall and 1-1 in neutral site games, while the Bearcats 6-7 record with the total.

This will be the fifth time the teams have met, with Alabama winning the last game 45-7 back in 1990. The Tide has won all five.

Let’s take a look at some of the recent betting trends:

Cincinnati is 13-7 against the spread (ATS) in its past 20 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s past 7 games

Cincinnati is 2-4 straight up (SU) in its past 6 games vs. SEC opponents

Total has gone UNDER in Cincinnati’s past 5 games when playing as the underdog

Alabama is 7-0 SU in its past 7 games

Alabama is 13-0 SU in its past 13 games in December

Alabama is 0-5 ATS in its past 5 games played on Friday

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of Alabama’s 6 games when playing as the favorite

Betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook; Trends by Odds Shark

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan Game Info & Betting Odds

Who: Georgia (12-1) vs. Michigan (12-1)

When: Friday, December 31, 2021; 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Point Spread: Georgia (-7.5)

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Georgia -290 & Michigan +225

Georgia finished the year 8-5 against the spread (ATS) and 2-1 in neutral site contests, while Michigan 11-2 overall and 1-0 in a neutral setting.

Against the over/under (O/U), the Bulldogs were 6-7 overall (1-2 neutral) and the Wolverines were 7-6 and 1-0.

This will be only the third meeting between the teams, with the last game back in 1965. The teams have split the games 1-1.

Here are some recent betting trends for each team:

Total has gone UNDER in 6 of Georgia’s past 9 games

Georgia is 16-1 straight up (SU) in its past 17 games

Georgia is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) in its past 8 games in December

Total has gone UNDER in 6 of Georgia’s past 9 games playing as the favorite

Michigan is 5-0 ATS in its past 5 games

Total has gone OVER in 6 of Michigan’s past 9 games

Total has gone OVER in 12 of Michigan’s past 15 games vs. SEC opponents

Michigan is 2-18 in its past 20 games when playing as the underdog

Betting odds provided by FanDuel; Trends by Odds Shark

