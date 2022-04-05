Bet $5, Win $150 on The Masters Tournament This Week

The FanDuel Sportsbook has unveiled a new promotion for this week’s Masters Tournament in which first-time users can win $150 on a $5 bet.

Here’s the promo in a nutshell: you get 30-1 odds on Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson to make the cut. So all you need to do is bet $5 on one of those golfers and if he makes the cut, you win $150.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, follow these simple steps:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account

2) Make an initial deposit into your account of at least $10

3) Place a real-money $5 bet on whether Spieth, McIlroy or Johnson will make the cut

4) Enjoy the tournament

This promo is for first-time users only and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Spieth, McIlroy, Johnson History at The Masters

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook’s current odds for the three stars to make/miss the cut:

Rory McIlroy -700

Jordan Spieth -550

Dustin Johnson -550

Spieth won The Masters in 2015 and has five top 10s, including a T3 in last year’s edition.

McIlroy has six top 10 finishes, but has never won. He has missed the cut twice, back in 2010 and in 2021.

Johnson has one Green Jacket to his name with a victory in 2020. He followed that with a missed cut a year ago. DJ also failed to make the weekend in 2014. He’s got five top 10 finishes.

As for winning outright, FanDuel Sportsbook has Johnson at 15-1, with both Spieth and McIlroy at 19-1. Justin Rahm is the favorite at 12-1 with Justin Thomas (13-1) just behind.

Online Betting With FanDuel Sportsbook is Legal in 15 States

The FanDuel Sportsbook has legal online betting in 15 states currently, with more in the works.

These states include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and, most recently, Wyoming.

In order to place bets with FanDuel, you must be present in one of those states and be at least 21 years of age.