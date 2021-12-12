Bet $5, Win $150 on the Browns-Ravens Showdown

Sunday’s divisional showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens is one of the biggest games of the season.

It’s also the game featured in a promo that could let new FanDuel Sportsbook customers turn $5 into $150.

FanDuel Sportsbook, a partner of Heavy, is live in 12 states, with several more state launches coming down the pike in 2022. The product is live now in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Disclosure: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Customers need only to be physically present in one of those states to cast a wager. So if you’re a Browns fan in Ohio or a Ravens fan in Maryland and you’re not too far from a neighboring state, you can travel to nearby Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, or Virginia to sign up, make a first-time deposit, and cast a bet.

Promo for New Users: 30-1 Odds on the Browns or Ravens to Win

First-time customers this Sunday can take advantage of a promo that offers 30-to-1 odds on *either* team to win. The promo comes with a max bet of $5. If you bet $5 on the game and your team wins, you’ll take home $150. Unlike some other sportsbooks, which offer winnings on promos like this only in site credits, FanDuel Sportsbook allows you to withdraw your winnings right away in exchange for cash. You do not need a promo code to claim the offer.

Claim Offer

The promo is one of several offers that new customers can take advantage of. FanDuel also offers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

New customers can wager up to $1,000 on a game of their choosing, and get their money refunded if the bet doesn’t hit. The risk-free bet applies to the *first* bet a customer places. Wager up to $1,000 on any game, in any sport, and if you lose the bet, FanDuel Sportsbook will refund your money.

Heavy’s Browns-Ravens Preview





Play



LIVE Browns-Ravens preview We're LIVE with a preview of tomorrow's MUST-WIN #Browns game. #DawgPound 2021-12-11T22:59:47Z

Bri and Meredith from the Cleveland sports podcast That’s What B Said joined Heavy on Saturday night to preview the Browns-Ravens game and discuss their thoughts on the Browns’ playoff chances. The conversation aired live on the Heavy on Browns Facebook page, on Twitter, and on Heavy’s YouTube channel. You can watch the entire show in the video above.

Meredith said she recommended fans place their $5 wager on the Browns, who need a victory in order to keep open a viable path to the playoffs. Bri said she was taking a slightly different approach.

Here’s how she laid it out:

I don’t bet much, but I have bet before. I’m a big Vegas girl, if you didn’t know that. But my dad had always taught me you always want to bet opposite of the team you’re rooting for, because then if your team loses, you win money. If your team wins, you’re happy. Right? But in this case, it’s five dollars. I don’t know if I’d be that mad about losing five dollars if I placed it on the Browns. But I also feel like you guys both picked the Browns, so I don’t want to jinx the Browns. Do I pick the opposite? … OK, I’ll pick the opposite. I’m going to pick the Ravens. Because then if I lose five dollars, I’m still not mad, and then if the Browns win, I’m happy.

The Browns-Ravens game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. Though the special promo is the only way to get those 30-1 odds on either team, there are plenty of other Browns-Ravens items you can bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Browns are favored by 2.5 points, and Cleveland is a -156 money line favorite, meaning that if you’re betting the money line outside of the special promo, a $100 wager will earn you a return of $56. Baltimore is a +132 money line underdog, meaning a $100 bet will get you a return of $132.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a handful of other Browns-Ravens betting options, including wagers on who will score touchdowns; alternate point spreads; correct score wagers; player props, and more.

Bet Now on FanDuel