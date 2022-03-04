Bet $5, Win $150 on UFC 272 With FanDuel Sportsbook New-User Promo

The FanDuel Sportsbook has a new-user promotion for Saturday night’s UFC 272 for the main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.
The promo, which is valid for new FanDuel Sportsbook customers only, is bet $5 on either Covington or Masvidal to win and you’ll win $150.
That’s 30/1 odds for either Covington or Masvidal to pick up a victory in their welterweight fight.
To get in on the action, just follow these simple steps:
1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.
2) Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
3) Place a real-money $5 wager on either Covington or Masvidal to win.
It’s that easy.
This promotion is for first-time FanDuel Sportsbook users only and this must be your first bet.
Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account
Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal Odds
Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook
Jorge Masvidal +265
Colby Covington -330
Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal Match Details
Colby Covington
Record: 16-3-0
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 170
Reach: 72 inches
Stance: Orthodox
Jorge Masvidal
Record: 35-15-0
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 170
Reach: 74 inches
Stance: Orthodox
Where Can You Legally Bet Online With FanDuel Sportsbook
The FanDuel Sportsbook is currently available in 14 states that have legalized online betting.
Those states are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.
In order to place bets with FanDuel, you must be present in one of those states and be at least 21 years of age.