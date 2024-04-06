Final 4 Best Bets: Win Margins

The Final 4 is upon us, and the matchups promise intrigue on multiple levels. Notably, both games feature larger point spreads than typically seen at this stage of the tournament. Despite the unpredictability that has characterized this year’s march madness, I remain thoroughly convinced that both favorites possess the potential to assert dominance. Below, I’ll outline the compelling reasons behind this belief and delve into the unique advantages offered by our AI-powered dfsPro model.

Final 4 Win Margin Bets

Purdue by 1-10 (+175, FanDuel)

In the Final 4 showdown today, Purdue aims to halt North Carolina State’s Cinderella tournament journey. The Boilermakers have navigated a challenging path to this stage, triumphing over formidable opponents like Utah State, Gonzaga, and Tennessee. While they secured victories comfortably against most, their Elite 8 clash with Tennessee proved a nail-biter till the end.

The anticipated clash between two-time National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, and fan favorite D.J. Burns promises intrigue. Typically, teams’ resort to double-teaming Edey, but NC State’s defensive strategy against him remains uncertain. Burns may find it difficult to score against Edey’s imposing 7’4″, 285-pound frame, potentially disrupting NC State’s offensive flow.

There’s every indication that Zach Edey will deliver another exceptional performance tonight. Anticipate him accumulating abundant points and rebounds. The Wolfpack’s defensive statistics, ranking 192nd in defensive rebound rate allowed (29.3%) and 155th in defensive free-throw rate allowed (31.9%), heavily favor Edey’s prowess on the court.

NC State’s best chance lies in winning the three-point battle, though it appears daunting against Purdue, the nation’s top shooting team.

Connecticut by 11+ (-140, FanDuel)

The Connecticut Huskies face their toughest challenge yet against the formidable Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite the sizable spread, which seems generous for a team with the scoring prowess of the Crimson Tide, I remain steadfast in my support for the Huskies.

Fresh off a commanding victory against the Big-10 tournament champions, Illinois, highlighted by a 30-0 run in the opening moments of the second half, the Huskies continue to impress. Their winning streak, marked by double-digit differentials in all games, appears poised to extend tonight.

To overcome the Huskies, opponents must execute near-flawless basketball. Notably, Connecticut combines offensive firepower from players like Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer, Tristian Newton, and Alex Karaban with stellar defensive performances. This defensive prowess is particularly significant when facing a team like Alabama, ranked 3rd in offensive efficiency (125.8) by KenPom.

Clingan’s imposing presence in the paint is a significant factor. With a height advantage over any potential defender Alabama could assign to him, his influence cannot be overstated. Holding an impressive defensive rating of 91.1 and leading the team in rebounds and blocks, the 7-foot-2 center is primed to make an impact on both offense and defense.

This season, the reigning national champions have elevated their performance, displayed not only improved skills but also heightened maturity and a burning determination to secure consecutive titles.

One Final Thought

While basketball enthusiasts hope for two thrilling, closely contested matchups, from a betting standpoint, such outcomes seem unlikely. Connecticut and Purdue have consistently stood head and shoulders above the competition since the tournament’s inception, and I anticipate a final showdown between these two powerhouses on Monday night.