MLB Best Player Prop Bets for April 19

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.
Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for April 19. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.
Alec Marsh Under 2.5 Walks Allowed (-160, DraftKings)
Alec Marsh’s line of under 2.5 walks allowed carries strong backing for a favorable outcome. In his MLB career spanning 10 starts, he has fallen below this mark in 8 out of 10 instances, showcasing consistent control. This trend extends to the current season, with Marsh maintaining a perfect record of staying under the line in all 3 of his starts, demonstrating improved command by not allowing more than 1 walk in any game. Impressively, his walk rate stands at a mere 4.0% this season, further reinforcing his ability to limit walks.
Marsh’s success in avoiding walks is also supported by his performance in home starts, where he has remained under the 2.5 walks threshold in all 3 outings of his career. Adding to the favorable outlook is the Orioles’ tendency to seldom draw walks against right-handed pitchers, boasting the lowest walk rate against righties in the league at 6.1% this season. Marsh’s recent encounter with the Orioles saw him surrender just 1 walk, underscoring his capability to navigate their lineup with precision.
Considering these factors, the likelihood of Marsh surpassing the 2.5 walks allowed mark appears slim, despite the line being priced with a premium. Given his consistent performance and the Orioles’ propensity to avoid walks against right-handed pitching, this line seems heavily skewed towards a favorable outcome, potentially rendering it undervalued at its current offering.
Lock of the Day
Garrett Crochet Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-110, DraftKings)
