MLB Best Player Prop Bets for June 11

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for June 11. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Bryan Woo Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-140, DraftKings)

Bryan Woo has showcased remarkable performance in his starts this season, demonstrating exceptional efficiency with consistently manageable pitch counts. His statistical prowess is evident, boasting a stellar 94th percentile expected batting average (xBA) of .188, complemented by an impressive 97th percentile barrel rate and a solid 76th percentile hard-hit rate. Opposing batters struggle to generate quality contact against him, further bolstering his reliability on the mound.

Moreover, Woo finds himself in a favorable matchup against the struggling Chicago White Sox offense. Recent performance metrics paint a bleak picture for Chicago’s hitters, ranking 27th in batting average against right-handed pitchers over the last two weeks, and similarly dismal figures over the past 30 days. This underscores the potential for Woo to exploit the weaknesses of a lineup that has faltered against right-handers.

However, one potential concern lies in the possibility of Woo facing a high volume of batters. While he demonstrates exceptional control and rarely issues walks, the aggressive approach of the White Sox lineup, known for swinging early in counts, may afford them increased opportunities to make contact. Despite this, Woo has consistently outperformed this line, allowing five or more hits at home in just 2 out of 10 starts since his rookie season, indicating his ability to navigate such challenges effectively.

Lock of the Day

Jordan Hicks Under 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-110, DraftKings)