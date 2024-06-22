MLB Best Player Prop Bets for June 22

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for June 22. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Juan Soto Over 1.5 Hits + Homeruns + RBI’s (-125, DraftKings)

Juan Soto presents a compelling opportunity to exceed 1.5 hits + home runs + RBIs on DraftKings tonight. He’s been in superb form, achieving this mark in 7 of his last 10 games. On average, he’s contributing 2.7 hits + home runs + RBIs per game this season, establishing himself as a consistent performer. Tonight’s matchup against Charlie Morton is especially promising given Soto’s past success against him. In their previous meetings, Soto has managed 6 hits in 10 at-bats, including 3 home runs.

Soto has excelled against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .305 batting average with 15 home runs. This is a great matchup, with Soto holding a strong 106 batting grade against right-handers, while Morton has struggled with a 62 pitching grade against left-handed hitters. Morton’s pitch mix, which includes curveballs, fastballs, and changeups, aligns well with Soto’s strengths, as he has a swing rate above 29% against all of these pitches. Given these factors, Soto is poised for a productive outing tonight, likely to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Jack Flaherty Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100, DraftKings)