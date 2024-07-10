MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for July 10

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.

Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for July 10.

MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Charlie Morton Under 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+105, DraftKings)

Charlie Morton has fallen short of this strikeout mark in his last two road starts and in three of his last five outings overall.

Tonight, he faces a tough matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have shown a remarkably low strikeout rate of just 15% against right-handed pitchers at home over the past 30 days. They rank 26th in strikeout percentage against righties over the last 15 days and 24th for the season.

The trend is clear: in the last 10 instances where right-handed pitchers have faced Arizona on the road, 9 of them have failed to surpass this strikeout line.

Furthermore, Morton’s performance this season hasn’t been as formidable as in the past, evident from the juiced Hits Allowed prop set at 4.5 and an Outs line under 17.5 for tonight’s game.

Considering Chris Sale’s recent effective outing against the Diamondbacks, it’s likely Morton won’t be required to pitch deep into the game if he struggles, given the bullpen’s freshness.

Morton has averaged only 15.5 outs per game over his last 10 road starts, indicating he would need over 1 strikeout per inning to reach that mark tonight. Against a Diamondbacks team that managed to hold Sale until later innings last night, achieving that strikeout line seems improbable.

Griffin Canning Under 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-150, DraftKings)