MLB F5 Picks for April 1

First 5 inning bets have gained significant popularity as they offer reduced risk and increased predictability. This is because you have a clearer picture of the starting pitchers for those initial innings, eliminating concerns about bullpen performance.

Below are a couple F5 bets our AI-powered projection model likes for tonight’s games.

MLB F5 Picks

F5 Result: Red Sox (DraftKings, -145)

The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Oakland Athletics for the second series of their season, following a 2-2 series split against the Seattle Mariners and a convincing 5-1 win in their last game. I anticipate fading the Athletics throughout the season, especially given the promising performance of the Red Sox thus far.

After a disappointing 1-3 series loss to the Cleveland Guardians, during which their offense struggled, the Athletics are now facing Tanner Houck of the Red Sox while Joe Boyle takes the mound for them.

Boyle, with limited professional experience, made his debut last year, managing only 3 starts and a subpar 4.37 SIERA. With the Red Sox lineup predominantly composed of left-handed hitters, I expect them to capitalize on Boyle’s weaknesses. Conversely, despite a challenging prior season, I anticipate Houck to rebound strongly, leveraging his impressive pitch repertoire to outmaneuver the Athletics’ struggling offense.

While the Red Sox offense hasn’t fully ignited yet, newcomer Tyler O’Neil has made a stellar start, smashing two home runs and boasting an impressive 1.538 OPS. I predict hitters such as Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, and Masataka Yoshida will also find success against this weaker opponent.

It’s worth noting that the Red Sox pitching staff currently leads the league in team ERA (1.78) and opponent batting average (.178), adding another layer of confidence as they face the Athletics.

F5 Result: Diamondbacks (DraftKings, -105)

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, in what promises to be an early key interleague matchup for both teams.

Following a string of impressive and tightly contested victories, including a sweep of the Houston Astros on the road, the Yankees have been riding high. However, I believe their luck may run out tonight.

In tonight’s pitching matchup, Luis Gil will take the mound for the Yankees, while Ryne Nelson will pitch for the Diamondbacks. Gil is making his first starting appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2022. Personally, I tend to steer clear of investing in pitchers who are just returning from significant injuries, especially against a potent Diamondbacks lineup that has been on fire lately. Although both pitchers lack extensive MLB experience, I anticipate the Diamondbacks taking an early lead.

The Diamondbacks’ offense has been particularly impressive in the opening four games of the season, ranking first in on-base percentage (.413) and tied for first in batting average (.333).

One Final Thought

These selections are specifically for the first 5 innings of the game, but I have confidence in them for the full game as well. F5 bets offer better value due to the increased challenge of securing an early lead, making them a favorable choice. I’ve chosen two teams I believe have the potential to start strongly against some questionable pitching.

For more sports betting advice and analysis sign up for our newsletter.