MLB Best Same Game Parlays for April 8

Today, I’ve crafted a few Same Game Parlay (SGP) options using our AI-powered dfsPro model, which selects favorable combinations of at least 2 or more selections from the same MLB game. These SGPs offer the potential for enhanced payouts. All data is from FanGraphs.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets

Atlanta Braves Over 5.5 Total Runs, Matt Olson Over 0.5 Runs

Combined Odds (+179, FanDuel)

The Atlanta Braves are set for a promising matchup against the struggling New York Mets on home turf. Historically, Atlanta has dominated the Mets, and with the Mets’ rough start to the season, this trend seems poised to continue.

A player primed for a standout performance is Matt Olson, the Braves’ star hitter. Olson has been in excellent form this season, boasting a batting average of .303 along with 3 home runs, 10 hits, 8 RBIs, and 7 runs. Despite his past struggles against Mets’ right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran, where he holds a .111 batting average over 9 plate appearances, it’s worth noting that Olson has hit .283 against right-handed pitchers in 2023.

Teheran, who hasn’t pitched since last season, had a disappointing record with a 4.40 ERA overall and an even worse 6.61 ERA in road starts. In his last outing against the Braves, he was particularly ineffective, conceding 11 hits, 9 runs, and 3 home runs. Olson managed to notch 1 run and 1 RBI in that game.

On the Braves’ side, Charlie Morton takes the mound, and historically, he’s received ample run support from Atlanta’s potent lineup. In his last 3 starts against the Mets, the Braves have scored 7 runs in each game.

Christian Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases, Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5

Combined Odds (+180, FanDuel)

Tonight, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, where visiting teams often thrive. This presents an ideal opportunity for Christian Walker, one of the Diamondbacks’ top offensive contributors.

Walker has historically excelled at Coors Field, as evidenced by his impressive performance in 6 games just last year, where he boasted a stellar .458 batting average with 11 hits, 5 home runs, and 13 RBIs. He recorded at least 1 hit in 5 out of 6 games and secured multi-hit games in 4 out of 6.

Furthermore, Walker has had success against tonight’s opposing pitcher, Kyle Freeland, already this season. On opening day, Walker tallied 2 hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBIs against Freeland in a convincing 16-1 victory for the Diamondbacks.

In his career, Walker has consistently dominated against Freeland, posting a remarkable 1.127 OPS last year with a .303 batting average and 10 hits since 2018. Notably, Walker has secured a hit in 67% of the games he’s played at Coors Field. With Freeland struggling this season, sporting a winless record and a staggering 27.00 ERA, all indicators suggest that Walker is poised for another RBI-producing performance tonight.

MLB Home Run Prop Bet Pick of the Day

Ketel Marte Over 0.5 Homeruns (+380, FanDuel)

For my home run prop bet, I decided to veer away from the obvious choice of Christian Walker and target Ketel Marte instead. Marte boasts impressive statistics that make him an appealing option for tonight’s game at Coors Field.

Against left-handed pitchers, Marte has showcased a strong 138 WRC+, coupled with a solid 36.1% hard-contact rate and a 34.2% fly-ball rate, indicating his ability to drive the ball effectively. These numbers bode well for his matchup against Kyle Freeland.

Furthermore, Marte has been in fine form this season, already smashing 3 home runs. With his combination of skill and recent performance, Marte presents an enticing opportunity for a home run in tonight’s game.

