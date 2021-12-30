NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Bet it Risk-Free With FanDuel Sportsbook

With two weeks left in the NFL’s regular season, the Defensive Player of the Year race is shaping up to be one of the tightest of all the end-of-year awards.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the most recent odds up and it can be any number of players, including T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, and more, to take home the honor.

If you were wondering, yes, this is a bet you can place online.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds & Notes

The FanDuel Sportsbook has 11 players listed as candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year which can bet on.

Here are the players you can wager on and their odds to win:

T.J. Watt , DE, Steelers (+185)

, DE, Steelers (+185) Micah Parsons , LB, Cowboys (+200)

, LB, Cowboys (+200) Trevon Diggs , CB, Cowboys (+750)

, CB, Cowboys (+750) Aaron Donald , DL, Rams (+800)

, DL, Rams (+800) Myles Garrett , DE, Browns (+1200)

, DE, Browns (+1200) Nick Bosa , DE, 49ers (+2000)

, DE, 49ers (+2000) Darius Leonard , LB, Colts (+10000)

, LB, Colts (+10000) Jalen Ramsey , CB, Rams (+10000)

, CB, Rams (+10000) Matt Judon , DE, Patriots (+10000)

, DE, Patriots (+10000) Kevin Byard , S, Titans (+10000)

, S, Titans (+10000) J.C. Jackson, CB, Patriots (+10000)

T.J. Watt, the younger brother of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks — and he’s missed to two games. FanDuel Sportsbook has him as the favorite at +185. But rookie Micah Parsons of the Cowboys is right behind him at +200. Parsons has dominated with 13 sacks, 60 solo tackles, and three forced fumbles.

Parsons’ teammate, cornerback Trevon Diggs, leads the NFL with 11 interceptions, two of which he has returned for touchdowns. His current odds to win the DPOY are +750.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year and reigning winner, Rams DL Aaron Donald, is having another impressive season with 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. His odds to win the award are +800.

Rounding out the top five candidates is Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (+1200), who’s tied for third with 49ers DE Nick Bosa (+2000) at 15.0 sacks apiece.

