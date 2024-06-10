NHL Player Props: Stanley Cup Final Game 2

The Stanley Cup Final continues on June 10 with Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena.
A 32-save shutout by Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 1 backed the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory and a 1-0 series lead, but the Edmonton Oilers will look to get the split before they head back to Rogers Place for Game 3.
Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Monday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final!
Hottest Player Props: Total Points
Mattias Ekholm: Over 0.5 Points (+175, DraftKings)
Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm hasn’t recorded a point since he scored a goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. However, our model likes him to snap his three-game pointless streak in Game 2 against the Panthers, projecting a slight 3% increase over his average scoring potential.
Brandon Montour: Over 0.5 Points (+154, DraftKings)
Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) through 18 playoff games, including an assist in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He averaged exactly 0.5 points per game during the regular season, but our model projects him to see a 23% increase over the betting line in Game 2 against the Oilers.
Aaron Ekblad: Over 0.5 Points (+195, DraftKings)
Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has just 5 points (all assists) through 18 postseason games, but our model projects his average point production to increase by 63% in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Ekblad is still looking for his first goal of the playoffs, but his last point came in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers on May 30.
Hottest Player Props: Anytime Goalscorers
Aleksander Barkov: Anytime Goalscorer (+215, DraftKings)
According to our model, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has the highest probability of any player on his team to find the back of the net in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at 46%. He is tied for third among Panthers skaters with six goals so far in the playoffs, and our model projects a 91% uptick in his goalscoring potential in Monday’s contest.
Leon Draisaitl: Anytime Goalscorer (+150, DraftKings)
The Oilers’ most likely goalscorer in Game 2 is forward Leon Draisaitl, who is second on the team with 8 goals in the postseason. Draisaitl’s scoring probability in Monday’s contest matches Barkov’s at 46%, with our model projecting a 21% uptick over his average scoring potential.
Connor McDavid: Anytime Goalscorer (+140, DraftKings)
According to our model, Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has the second-highest probability of scoring a goal in Game 2 at 44%. While the shutout in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final snapped a three-game point streak for McDavid, he last scored a goal in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.
Hottest Player Props: Blocked Shots
Brett Kulak: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+140, DraftKings)
After blocking 4 or more shots in each of the last three games of the Western Conference Final, Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak failed to record a single block in Game 1 against the Oilers. While our model projects a slight increase over his average blocked shots, it still has him finishing under the betting line at 1.43 in Game 2.