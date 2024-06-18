NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Panthers, Stanley Cup Final Game 5

The Stanley Cup will be in the building once again as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers clash in Game 5 of the Final Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Even after suffering an 8-1 loss in Game 4, the Panthers are within one win of the hoisting the Cup for the first time in franchise history – and our AI-powered dfs Pro model likes their odds to close the series out at home tonight.

Our model also projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Tuesday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite game lines and player props for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final!

Hottest Game Lines: Panthers Moneyline & Total Goals

Florida Panthers Over Edmonton Oilers (-148, DraftKings)

Our model is in lockstep with DraftKings and the rest of the sportsbooks in projecting that the Panthers will bounce back from their Game 4 loss and close out the series tonight. The Panthers have a 4-1 record and a +11 goal differential in games following a loss during these Stanley Cup Playoffs, and our model gives them a 56% chance to win tonight’s contest.

Over 5.5 Total Goals (-110, DraftKings)

The first two games of this series were low-scoring, with stellar goaltending performances on both sides, but the offense finally broke through in Games 3 and 4. Our model projects that this trend will continue with a relatively high-scoring affair in Game 5 with each team expected to tally at least three goals apiece.

Hottest Player Props: Anytime Goalscorers

Aleksander Barkov: Anytime Goalscorer (+220, DraftKings)

According to our model, Barkov has the highest probability of any player on his team to find the back of the net in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. He is tied for third among Panthers skaters with 7 goals so far in the playoffs, and our model projects an 80% uptick in his goalscoring potential in Tuesday’s contest.

Connor McDavid: Anytime Goalscorer (+135, DraftKings)

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid finally scored his first goal of the series against the Panthers in Game 4, and our model likes his chances to score again in Game 5 (40%). McDavid is projected to see a 21% uptick over his average of 0.42 goals per game, up to 0.51 in tonight’s contest.

Sam Reinhart: Anytime Goalscorer (+135, DraftKings)

While DraftKings has both McDavid and Panthers forward Sam Reinhart at +135 to find the back of the net in Game 5, our model likes the latter’s goalscoring odds (42%) slightly better than the former’s (40%). Reinhart has scored 9 goals in the playoffs, the second-most by a Florida skater, but only one of those goals has come during the Final (Game 3). Our model likes him to pot another in what could be the Cup-clinching game for the Panthers.

Bonus Player Prop: Goalie Spotlight

Stuart Skinner: Over 2.5 Goals Against (-154, DraftKings)

Our model projects Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to have a respectable save percentage at .875, but it also expects him to face 32 shots in Game 5. With such a high expected shot volume in tonight’s contest, Skinner is projected to let 4 goals in – 61% more than his goals-against average of 2.49.

