Hi, Subscriber

NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Panthers, Stanley Cup Final Game 5

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Reinhart

Getty Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

The Stanley Cup will be in the building once again as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers clash in Game 5 of the Final Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Even after suffering an 8-1 loss in Game 4, the Panthers are within one win of the hoisting the Cup for the first time in franchise history – and our AI-powered dfs Pro model likes their odds to close the series out at home tonight.

Our model also projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Tuesday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite game lines and player props for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final!

Hottest Game Lines: Panthers Moneyline & Total Goals

Florida Panthers Over Edmonton Oilers (-148, DraftKings)

Our model is in lockstep with DraftKings and the rest of the sportsbooks in projecting that the Panthers will bounce back from their Game 4 loss and close out the series tonight. The Panthers have a 4-1 record and a +11 goal differential in games following a loss during these Stanley Cup Playoffs, and our model gives them a 56% chance to win tonight’s contest.

Over 5.5 Total Goals (-110, DraftKings)

The first two games of this series were low-scoring, with stellar goaltending performances on both sides, but the offense finally broke through in Games 3 and 4. Our model projects that this trend will continue with a relatively high-scoring affair in Game 5 with each team expected to tally at least three goals apiece.

Hottest Player Props: Anytime Goalscorers

Aleksander Barkov: Anytime Goalscorer (+220, DraftKings)

According to our model, Barkov has the highest probability of any player on his team to find the back of the net in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. He is tied for third among Panthers skaters with 7 goals so far in the playoffs, and our model projects an 80% uptick in his goalscoring potential in Tuesday’s contest.

Connor McDavid: Anytime Goalscorer (+135, DraftKings)

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid finally scored his first goal of the series against the Panthers in Game 4, and our model likes his chances to score again in Game 5 (40%). McDavid is projected to see a 21% uptick over his average of 0.42 goals per game, up to 0.51 in tonight’s contest.

Sam Reinhart: Anytime Goalscorer (+135, DraftKings)

While DraftKings has both McDavid and Panthers forward Sam Reinhart at +135 to find the back of the net in Game 5, our model likes the latter’s goalscoring odds (42%) slightly better than the former’s (40%). Reinhart has scored 9 goals in the playoffs, the second-most by a Florida skater, but only one of those goals has come during the Final (Game 3). Our model likes him to pot another in what could be the Cup-clinching game for the Panthers.

Bonus Player Prop: Goalie Spotlight

Stuart Skinner: Over 2.5 Goals Against (-154, DraftKings)

Our model projects Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to have a respectable save percentage at .875, but it also expects him to face 32 shots in Game 5. With such a high expected shot volume in tonight’s contest, Skinner is projected to let 4 goals in – 61% more than his goals-against average of 2.49.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!

Emma Lingan covers the NHL, MLB and sports betting for Heavy.com. She has covered the NHL in multiple capacities since 2018, including as a senior content manager and beat reporter for the Nashville Predators and a team site editor for The Hockey News. More about Emma Lingan

Read More
, ,