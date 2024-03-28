NHL Player Props: Crosby, McDavid & More AI-Powered Picks for March 28

Stanley Cup playoff races are aplenty on Thursday, with all 16 Western Conference teams taking the ice and a number of postseason spots still up for grabs in the East.

While the Boston Bruins failed to clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on March 27, they are one of six teams with an opportunity to do so during tonight’s 14-game slate, joining the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche.

In addition to the playoff implications in tonight’s games, there will be a number of individual performances that bear watching. Let’s dive into some of our dfsPro model’s favorite player props for March 28!

Our Model’s Hottest NHL Player Props for Tonight’s Games

Sidney Crosby: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Crosby is expected to outperform his averages in both goals and total points with the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but keep an eye on his shot total as well. Our model projects a 19% increase over Crosby’s average of 3.48 shots per game, up to 4.13.

Kirill Kaprizov: Anytime Goalscorer (+100, DraftKings)

According to our model, Kaprizov has a 43% probability of scoring a goal for the Minnesota Wild tonight against the San Jose Sharks. The model also projects a modest 2% uptick in his goal potential, putting him just over the 0.5 betting line.

Connor McDavid: Anytime Goalscorer (+125, DraftKings)

McDavid has been more of a playmaker than a play finisher as of late, with one goal and 12 assists over his last five games. Still, our model likes his goal potential against the Los Angeles Kings tonight, projecting a 60% increase over his average.

Brady Tkachuk: Over 0.5 Assists (+120, DraftKings)

Tkachuk is riding a three-game point streak, most recently coming off a 2-point performance (1 goal, 1 assist) in the Ottawa Senators’ 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on March 27. While his assist average is just under the betting line at 0.44, our model projects a 26% uptick in his assist potential to 0.55 tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

One Final Note

NHL teams – especially those still vying for playoff spots – are going to demand the most from their star and role players at this point in the season, creating an abundance of player prop opportunities. Thursday’s slate includes plenty of potential value picks, with a number of possible playoff teams facing teams that have already been eliminated from contention. Look for players poised to make a statement against underperforming opponents for a chance to increase your earning potential.

