NHL Player Props: Top AI-Powered Picks for April 13

The final Saturday of the NHL regular season is packed with potential, as two playoff spots remain up for grabs and all eight first-round matchups have yet to be determined.

The Presidents’ Trophy race is the star of the show on Saturday, with the Dallas Stars’ push for a division and conference title sandwiched between two potential first-round matchups as the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins face off against teams battling for the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 13!

Hottest Props: Take the Over

Nikita Kucherov: Over 1.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is riding an eight-game point streak, and he has recorded multiple points in six of those eight games. He currently leads all NHL skaters with 141 points on the season (43 goals, 98 assists), and even despite a projected decline in his average of 1.81 points per game, our model still likes Kucherov to finish over the betting line at 1.61 points today against the Washington Capitals.

Steven Stamkos: Over 0.5 Assists (+100, DraftKings)

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has dished out just two assists over his past 10 games, but our model likes him to record at least one today at Washington. Stamkos is averaging 0.5 assists per game this season, and our model projects a 26% increase over his average, putting him above the betting line at 0.63.

Dylan Larkin: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin averages 3.18 shots per game this season, but he has recorded four or more shots in three of his past five games. Our model projects a 23% increase over his average shot potential today against the Toronto Maple Leafs, putting him well over the betting line at 3.92. Larking recorded five shots on goal in the teams’ last meeting on Jan. 14, a 4-2 Red Wings victory.

Thomas Harley: Over 0.5 Points (+124, DraftKings)

Our model projects Stars defenseman Thomas Harley to outperform his offensive averages across the board today against the Seattle Kraken, including his goalscoring potential, which is expected to be more than double his average. It’s been almost a month since Harley last found the back of the net for Dallas, but he has six assists over his past five games.

Hottest Props: Goalscorers

Leon Draisaitl: Anytime Goalscorer (+110, DraftKings)

As the Edmonton Oilers get set to host the Vancouver Canucks, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is the only player on either team with odds greater than 50% to score a goal – 52%, to be exact. The Pacific Division rivals haven’t seen each other since Nov. 6, but Draisaitl found the back of the net once in each of Edmonton’s three prior meetings with Vancouver this season.

Aleksander Barkov: Anytime Goalscorer (+185, DraftKings)

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is averaging 0.32 goals per game this season. However, our model projects an 87% increase over his goalscoring average today against the Buffalo Sabres, up to 0.6. This is likely due in part to a projected 23% increase in his average shot potential, as he has put three or more shots on goal in three of his past five games.

